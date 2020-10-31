Prep Cross Country State Roundup: McDonell's Anderson seventh individually at Division 3 championships

WEST SALEM — McDonell junior Dan Anderson finished in seventh place to lead the boys cross country team to an eighth place finish on Saturday at the Division 3 state cross country championships at Maple Grove Venues.

Anderson timed in at 16 minutes, 47.42 seconds as Durand's Parker Schneider won the individual championship in 16:05.78, less than two seconds in front of Cashton's Jarret Carpenter.

As a team the Macks scored 173 points, one behind Saint Mary Catholic for seventh (172) as Sheboygan Area Lutheran rolled to the championship with 56 points, well in front of Brookwood (121) for the top spot.

Jake Siegenthaler came home 62nd (18:29.88), followed closely by Luke Newton in 65th (18:36.81) and Eddie Mittermeyer in 66th (18:39.19). Max Hauser rounded out the scoring runners by taking 87th (19:05.76) with Marcus Roach (99th) and Keagan Galvez (107th) completing the course as the team's nonscoring runners.

McDonell advanced to state for the fourth year in a row with a team victory at last weekend's sectionals in Durand.

Chi-Hi's Mason 37th in Division 1

At Hartland, Chi-Hi's Haley Mason finished in 37th place for the Cardinals at Arrowhead High School.

