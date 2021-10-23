Prep Cross County Sectional Roundup: Chi-Hi's Wagner, Mason advance to Division 1 state championships

WEST SALEM — Two Chi-Hi cross country runners advanced to the Division 1 state championships on Saturday as Lukas Wagner and Haley Mason are moving on to Wisconsin Rapids after strong finishes at sectionals hosted by Onalaska.

Wagner finished third place overall in the boys race while Mason came home eighth in the girls race to each earn individual qualifying spots.

The senior Wagner navigated the course at Maple Grove Venues with a time of 16 minutes, 17.7 seconds in a third-place effort as the Onalaska duo of Manny Putz (15:47.9) and Ron Walters (16:07.5) were first and second, respectively.

Ryan Beranek finished in 15th place for the Cardinals with a time of 17:10.1, Benjamin Cihasky was 40th, Kansas SMith finished 44th and Jake Mason came home 49th as the Cardinals were sixth in team scoring at 151 points with Onalaska (24) and Hudson (91) finishing at the front.

Mason qualified for state for the fourth year in a row after taking eighth with a time of 19:47.9, earning the final of the five individual transfer spots. Ireland McQuillan (46th), Jordan Chen (51st), Brooklyn Sandvig (58th) and Lizzy Dallas (61st) rounded out the scoring runners for the Cardinal girls as the team was eighth with 224. Menomonie won the team championship with 47 points and Hudson was second with 78. Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen won the race in 17:50.5.

Bloomer's Anderson qualifies for Division 2 state

At Rice Lake, Bloomer sophomore Lucas Anderson finished seventh to grab one of five individual state qualifying positions at a Division 2 sectional.

Anderson completed the course with a time of 17:09.16 in earning the fourth of five individual state transfer positions. Anders Michaelsen was 10th in 17:31.32, finishing two spots out of a state-qualifying spot. Jaden Ryan (36th), Gavin Gehrig (60th) and Willy Bischel (66th) were the other scoring runners for the Blackhawks in a seventh-place team effort with 174 points. Osceola won the team title with 55 points while Northwestern (85) edged Prescott (86) for the second and final team transfer spot. Prescott's Tyler Loucks won the race in 16:12.14.

Alena Ott finished 30th to lead the Bloomer girls. Brooklyn Sarauer (61st), Anna Boe-Parish (67th), Grace Anderson (74th) and Brooke Wittrock (83rd) were the other scoring runners for the 'Hawks as the team was 12th in team scoring with 302 points. Rice Lake won the girls team championship with 52 points while Amery was second with 68. Barron's Fran Peterson won the race in 18:52.16.

