Prep Eight-Man Football Playoffs: Wausau Newman holds off late Gilman rally in semifinals

STANLEY — The Gilman football team cut a 22-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to one in the final minute before the Pirates were denied on a two-point conversion attempt in a 29-28 defeat on Friday evening in the eight-man playoff semifinals at Oriole Park.

Julian Krizan scored on a one-yard touchdown run on fourth and goal with 44 seconds to go to trim the Fighting Cardinals lead to one at 29-28. The Pirates opted to go for two but were denied and Wausau Newman stopped Gilman as it attempted to take the lead.

The Fighting Cardinals (11-0) recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock to advance to next weekend's state championship game to meet Luck in Wisconsin Rapids.

Gilman (10-1) was quiet on offense throughout the first three quarters but came to life in the final quarter with touchdowns on their final four possessions of the game.

Krizan scored on runs from one and 45 yards before finding Bryson Keepers on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 5:44 to go to bring the deficit to seven at 29-22. Wausau Newman fumbled on its next possession and the Pirates recovered and worked their way down the field before scoring in the final minute.

Wausau Newman scored on its opening possession when Eli Gustafson hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Connor Krach to cap a nine-play, 80-yard drive to go in front 8-0 with 7:36 left in the first. The score stayed that way until late in the second quarter when the Fighting Cardinals scored twice to take a 22-0 lead into the locker room. Gustafson found the end zone from eight yards out with 1:40 left before Nathan Klement caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Krach with 31 seconds left before half.

Gilman ran just 15 total plays in the first half but found more success with the ball after the break, using a long drive from the third quarter into the fourth before Krizan's score to start a frantic final quarter.

The Pirates won their second straight Central Wisconsin West Conference championship during the regular season and scored lopsided wins over Clayton and Prairie Farm to open the playoffs.

Luck defeated Wabeno/Laona 40-36 in the other semifinal in Medford.

Wausau Newman advances to the state title game for the second time in three years after falling to Luck 42-27 in the 2019 title game at Dorais Field. There was no eight-man state title game a season ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

