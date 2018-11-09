The Chi-Hi equestrian team earned their sixth consecutive Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association Division A state championship last weekend at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Chi-Hi totaled 382 points to finish ahead of second place Winneconne who scored 203.
“We had many excellent rides at our state competition (last) Saturday and we had a few that did not go as planned,” Chi-Hi coach Cara Schueller said of the team’s performance. “On both days, some of our riders had their best rides ever.”
Of the 18 events Chi-Hi took first place in 12 of them along with adding nine second-place and six third-place finishes.
“Our focus on the fundamentals of pattern work and horsemanship sets us up for success in both the equitation and speed events,” Schueller said.
Molly Bowe earned first in saddle seat showmanship with Beth McIllquham finishing third.
Bowe also took first in bareback, reining and ranch riding along with finishing second in both saddle seat equitation and trail.
Lisa Landwehr finished ahead of Bowe in saddle seat equitation for another Chi-Hi event win.
Carson Sedivy won the flag and barrels events and Autumn Robinson earned 10 team points with a first-place finish in reinsmanship.
Robinson took third in saddle seat equitation.
Emily Syverson took the top spot in pole bending and the speed-n-action event. She also finished second in barrels.
Ruthann Haile took second in western showmanship.
In western horsmanship, Michelle Asselin finished second with Lariss Kaz taking third. Asselin came in second to Bowe in ranch riding and Kaz took third in reining.
Second-place finishes also include McIlquham in flag and Meagan Frazer in pole bending.
Chi-Hi also took the top three spots in the two person relay with the team of Sedivy and Kaz in first, Haile and Syverson in second and McIlquham and Frazer taking third.
Schueller said the team’s depth served the Cardinals well in adding another championship for the program. The team’s attention to details set them up for success in multiple events.
“We have depth in our team and consistency in our skills... Our horses don’t have the raw speed that some teams have but good technique and control can save you a lot of time in these types of races,” Schueller said of the team having the top-three finishes in the two person relay.
McIlquham was one of four individuals presented with scholarships by the WIHA at the state championships.
Also in action at the state championships was Cornell and Bloomer. The Chiefs came in third in Division C with 107 points and the Blackhawks finished ninth in Division B with 40.
