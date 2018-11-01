A commitment from top to bottom.
It’s what can be the difference between good and championship level teams.
That type of commitment is what separates the Chi-Hi equestrian team — winners of five straight Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association Division A titles — from its competition.
They will have the chance to add to that win streak at WIHA State Show in Madison that runs Friday-Sunday at the Alliant Energy Center.
“We treat (equestrian) like any other team sports for school in terms of a rigorous practice schedule,” Chi-Hi coach Cara Schueller said. “Compared to probably some other teams we might practice more. We have such an amazing group of assistant coaches that are very skilled and are really good at working with kids. We just have a lot of resources in that terms.”
The Bloomer and Cornell equestrian teams will also be in action at the state competition.
The Cardinals have been able to remain consistent in their excellence due to younger team members following in the footsteps of successful riders before them.
Team captains — and the team’s only seniors — Beth McIlquham and Molly Bowe said what makes the Cardinals successful is the team’s volunteer coaching staff and dedicated riders looking to keep the program strong.
“The riders who have moved on were definitely role models for us,” McIlquham said of team’s consistent success. “We’re really lucky to have great coaches. We have a really talented set of coaches in all different areas.”
Schueller is assisted by coaches Amy Kaz, Brad Lau, Angie Southworth, Jon Schueller and Amber Lau.
“Our team, everybody tries. They don’t only practice here (at during scheduled training times) they practice at home, and even when the season isn’t on they’re still practicing and then they come back strong the next year,” Bowe said.
High school equestrian events include 18 classes with competitors in each class awarded points that are added to a team’s score based on the rider’s finish. Classes are divided by discipline — such as western, English and saddle seat — and type, including showmanship, equitation and timed speed events (also called games).
The Cardinals compete in the highest division of WIHA competition with divisions based on team size. Chi-Hi has held strong numbers allowing them to field a second team in Division B. Division A teams are allowed 12-14 members and when a school reaches that number they can form a second team at a smaller division. The varsity/junior varsity set up for the Cardinals has helped keep competition high and team numbers healthy.
“I think it’s because we have a good track record,” Schueller said of the program’s ability to recruit new members. “We try to keep things very consistent. Expectations are pretty clear about what goes into it. I think there are a lot people in our area that love to do things and compete with horses but don’t have that opportunity otherwise.”
Many riders — including McIlquham and Bowe — started showing horses while in 4-H at younger ages and then joined the equestrian team later on, but others join the team with less horsemanship experience.
Not only do some team members have less experience, some riders don’t have a horse of their own to use for competition. Sometimes coaches and team member’s families provide the extra horses and other times they look to the community for support. Schueller said some individuals in the community volunteer their horses to compete in equestrian events when they have no direct connection to the team.
This willingness to support the team from outside the program has allowed opportunities to some who might now have been able to join the team.
That outside support extends to the Chi-Hi booster club — who Schueller said has been paramount to allowing more students to participate in the sport — and the use of the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds as a practice facility.
“If we didn’t have a place to practice we couldn’t practice three times a week which is amazing,” Schueller said. “That amount of practice we can get in is what separates us.”
With several championships already in the team’s possession Chi-Hi has established themselves as a force in the WIHA. But with that comes high expectations.
To avoid letting that pressure getting to them, the team is going to concentrate on their rides instead of allowing good scores from their opposition impact them negatively.
“Focusing on you and your horse and not everybody else (is the key to success),” Bowe said.
“I think we just really have to keep our cool and not let the pressure get to us,” McIlquham said. “As soon as we start getting nervous it’s a thing that horses feed off our nervousness…if we keep our cool and if we don’t focus on winning so much as doing our best I think that’s what’s going to (help).”
While equestrian is gaining acknowledgement as another option as a varsity sport both across the state and at Chi-Hi, Schueller knows the sport has already played an important role in students growth during high school.
“It’s a great opportunity for some students that might not participate in other sports that this is their passion,” Schueller said, “and gives them an opportunity to compete with something they love and to learn especially in a team sport the things that go along with being in a team sport, being part of a team, the commitment. It’s just one more great thing for students to do to learn life skills.”
