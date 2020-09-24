Prep Football: Air attacks the focus as McDonell opens at Alma Center Lincoln

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The McDonell football team has seen a lot of similar style teams in its first two seasons of playing 8-man football.

But this Friday’s season opener at Alma Center Lincoln gives the Macks something different with the air-based Hornets. It’s a type of team that shares some traits with what McDonell likes to do on offense.

“It’s a little bit different than many of the teams we’ve faced the last couple years,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said of the matchup. “We’ve faced a couple of spread teams like Wausau Newman but the majority of teams we face like to run it. We’ve got to be prepared for them to chuck it and spread us out and make us defend the whole field.”

The primary facilitator on offense a season ago for Alma Center Lincoln returns with quarterback Jack Anderson. The senior had a strong 2019 campaign for the Hornets, completing 209 of 320 passes for 2,642 yards and 38 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net, in leading his team to the playoffs.

The newly-created Central Wisconsin West Conference features mostly run-based teams, but the Macks and Hornets represent probably the two most proficient squads at moving the ball through the air.