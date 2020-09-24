Prep Football: Air attacks the focus as McDonell opens at Alma Center Lincoln

The McDonell football team has seen a lot of similar style teams in its first two seasons of playing 8-man football.
But this Friday’s season opener at Alma Center Lincoln gives the Macks something different with the air-based Hornets. It’s a type of team that shares some traits with what McDonell likes to do on offense.
“It’s a little bit different than many of the teams we’ve faced the last couple years,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said of the matchup. “We’ve faced a couple of spread teams like Wausau Newman but the majority of teams we face like to run it. We’ve got to be prepared for them to chuck it and spread us out and make us defend the whole field.”
The primary facilitator on offense a season ago for Alma Center Lincoln returns with quarterback Jack Anderson. The senior had a strong 2019 campaign for the Hornets, completing 209 of 320 passes for 2,642 yards and 38 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net, in leading his team to the playoffs.
The newly-created Central Wisconsin West Conference features mostly run-based teams, but the Macks and Hornets represent probably the two most proficient squads at moving the ball through the air.
“It is sort of run-heavy conference outside of the two of us so it should be interesting. There could be some points scored,” Cox said. “We’re hoping to be improved on defense so we can kind of shut some of that down and hopefully it’s not a super high scoring game but we feel like if it is we have the weapons on offense to match them if we need to and hopefully hold our own.”
Cox said the team is looking for pressure from its defensive line to help out a young secondary while stressing to those younger players on the back end to keep everything in front while avoiding allowing big plays.
McDonell quarterback Tanner Opsal returns after throwing for 1,724 yards and 16 touchdowns to go with 560 rushing yards and nine scores. Receivers Noah Hanson (39 catches, 585 yards and five TDs) and Dale Tetrault (24 catches, 238 yards and three TDs) give the McDonell offense some reliable targets.
The Macks scrimmaged Bruce last Friday at Dorais Field and overall Cox and his coaching staff came away from the night feeling good about what the team has been able to do in the early weeks of practice.
The McDonell football team has been waiting years for the opportunity.
“There’s some things that we need to correct but for the most part the guys played hard,” Cox said. “We saw a lot of really good things out there that were really promising so we feel like if we can build off that and continue to get better that we have a chance to have a really good season.”
New Auburn hosts Phillips and Gilman opens up its first 8-man season by hosting Bruce in other CWWC contests in a five-week sprint of league matchups.
Friday’s game will be the first conference contest for the Macks since the end of the 2016 season when the program played its final season of 11-man football in the Cloverwood. The program is now in the third season of playing 8-man football, but played an independent schedule the last two years after sitting out the 2017 season.
“I think we’re ready to go and play a real game for once here and get after it,” Cox said.
Prep Football Scrimmages 9-18-20
