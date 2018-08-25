CADOTT — A defensive slugfest quickly turned into a shootout.
The Cadott and Altoona football teams combined for one touchdown in the first 31 minutes before each scoring once in the final minute as the Railroaders edged the Hornets 12-8 on Saturday in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup restarted after being postponed Friday due to inclement weather.
Cadott (0-2, 0-2) took the lead with 49 seconds to go but the Railroaders would respond 34 seconds later with a touchdown of their own and held off a last-second charge.
The Hornets took their first and only lead of the game in the final minute when quarterback Coy Bowe's rainbow throw connected with receiver Nelson Wahl streaking down the sideline. Wahl was stripped of the ball at the 2-yard line and both he and the Altoona defender fell to the ground as the ball bounced into the end zone. But the sophomore receiver was able to pounce on the loose ball first for the touchdown. Bowe added the 2-point conversion on the ground to put his team up 8-6 with 49 seconds to go.
"The kids fought hard and executed at the end when it mattered," Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said. "Gave up one mistake at the end, though."
Altoona (1-1, 1-1) would have an answer, scoring on the second play of their ensuing drive as quarterback Nicholas Hansen hit Zachary Klatt on a long-distance throw of his own from 45 yards over the top of the Hornet defense to give the Railroaders the lead back at 12-8 with 15 seconds left.
"John Eslinger, our offensive coordinator made a phenomenal call, Nick Hansen makes a phenomenal pass and Zach Klatt makes a phenomenal catch," Altoona coach Martin Adams said of the touchdown.
Dylan Davis nearly ran the kickoff back for Cadott, being taken down by the final Altoona defender at the Railroader 43. Mason Poehls found Bowe on an 18-yard completion on a jump ball to push the Hornets to the Altoona 25, but time ran out before the team was able to run another play.
Paxton Gluch's 54-yard touchdown run at 3:57 in the first quarter for Altoona was the game's lone score up until the final minutes. The game was suspended with 10 seconds left in the first half on Friday night due to inclement weather.
"A lot of ups and downs in that one emotionally," Goettl said. "It's a tough loss."
The second half was dominated by the defense as they combined to force four turnovers in the third quarter.
Brady Spaeth finished with 54 rushing yards on 17 carries to lead the Hornets. Wahl had five receptions for 87 yards while Bowe threw for 81 yards.
Gluch led all runners with 70 yards.
Cadott plays at Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday.
