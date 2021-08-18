Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 1: Stanley-Boyd, Cadott renew rivalry

Matchup: The Hornets and Orioles renew their rivalry, but do so as nonconference foes for the first time...Both Cadott and Stanley-Boyd bring back several skill position players to the gridiron this fall. Quarterback Gavin Tegels (486 passing yards and five touchdowns with 482 rushing yards and two touchdowns), running backs Tegan Ritter and Nick Fasbender and receiver Ryan Sonnentag are expected to anchor the Cadott offense. Quarterback Carsen Hause (1,485 passing yards and 13 touchdowns), Cooper Nichols (38 receptions for 643 receiving yards and six TDs along with 319 rushing yards and five scores) and Michael Karlen (429 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, 38 receptions for 332 receiving yards and 11-for-14 on field goal attempts) anchor an Oriole team once again with plenty of speed...Overall the Orioles have won 14 games in a row against the Hornets...The all-time series between Cadott and Stanley-Boyd dates back to more than 60 years when William DeJung’s Hornets defeated Dick Wojcik’s Orioles by a score of 14-6 on Sept. 18, 1959. If you include when Stanley was still a standalone high school the series goes back even further to the first meeting in 1914, when Stanley defeated Cadott on two occasions with an 83-0 win on Oct. 4, 1914 and a 6-0 triumph on Nov. 1.