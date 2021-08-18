Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 1: Stanley-Boyd, Cadott renew rivalry

Two Chippewa County teams renew their long time rivalry while another sees a familiar nonconference face as the 11-man football season gets underway.
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott
Records: Stanley-Boyd (6-3), Cadott (5-5)
Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 43, Cadott 21 (2019)
The Cadott football team looking to turn some tight Dunn-St. Croix Conference losses from a season ago into victories this fall.
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 56-16
Matchup: The Hornets and Orioles renew their rivalry, but do so as nonconference foes for the first time...Both Cadott and Stanley-Boyd bring back several skill position players to the gridiron this fall. Quarterback Gavin Tegels (486 passing yards and five touchdowns with 482 rushing yards and two touchdowns), running backs Tegan Ritter and Nick Fasbender and receiver Ryan Sonnentag are expected to anchor the Cadott offense. Quarterback Carsen Hause (1,485 passing yards and 13 touchdowns), Cooper Nichols (38 receptions for 643 receiving yards and six TDs along with 319 rushing yards and five scores) and Michael Karlen (429 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, 38 receptions for 332 receiving yards and 11-for-14 on field goal attempts) anchor an Oriole team once again with plenty of speed...Overall the Orioles have won 14 games in a row against the Hornets...The all-time series between Cadott and Stanley-Boyd dates back to more than 60 years when William DeJung’s Hornets defeated Dick Wojcik’s Orioles by a score of 14-6 on Sept. 18, 1959. If you include when Stanley was still a standalone high school the series goes back even further to the first meeting in 1914, when Stanley defeated Cadott on two occasions with an 83-0 win on Oct. 4, 1914 and a 6-0 triumph on Nov. 1.
Somerset at Bloomer
The Bloomer football team returns 24 letterwinners from last year as the Blackhawks look to once again vie for positioning atop the Heart O'North Conference.
Records: Somerset (3-4), Bloomer (3-4)
Previous Matchup: Bloomer 50, Somerset 19 (2019)
All-Time Series: Somerset leads 8-5
Matchup: The Spartans make their way to Bloomer for a nonconference showdown against the Blackhawks...Somerset finished 3-4 last fall, earning victories over Amery, Osceola and Prescott in Middle Border Conference action...The two programs have been consistent opening matchups over the last several seasons, opening the season six years in a row from 2013-2018. The Blackhawks and Spartans have also met in the playoffs on four different occasions, including the Division 4 semifinals in 2011 when the Spartans earned a tight 18-13 win at Dorais Field....The first matchup all-time between the two teams came in the playoffs, a 32-13 victory for Somerset on Oct. 27, 2007.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-local stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.