Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 1: Stanley-Boyd, Lake Holcombe/Cornell and New Auburn open season with home games

Stanley-Boyd, Lake Holcombe/Cornell and New Auburn open the season at home while Bloomer and Cadott hit the road for the first week of the prep football season.
Prep Football Preview: Bloomer has many new faces, but aims to contend in Heart O'North Conference once again
The Bloomer football team had a large senior class depart, but the goals to contend near the top of the Heart O'North Conference are there once again.
Bloomer at Saint Croix Falls
Records (2019): Bloomer (7-3, 7-2), Saint Croix Falls (6-5, 5-4)
Previous Matchup: Bloomer 22, Saint Croix Falls 7 (2019)
All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 1-0
Matchup: The Blackhawks start the season on the road against the Saints...Saint Croix Falls enters its second season in the Heart O’North Conference after advancing finishing in fifth place and advancing to the second round of the Division 5 playoffs a season ago...Lineman Tanner Gaffey is back after earning first team all-conference honors on the offensive line and second team accolades on the defensive line a season ago...Kaleb Bents was second in PATs made during conference play in 2019...This season’s matchup is just the second all-time between the teams. Bloomer defeated Saint Croix Falls by two scores in last year’s season opener in Bloomer.
The Cadott football team is entering a new conference this fall.
Cadott at Turtle Lake
Records (2019): Cadott (4-5, 3-5), Turtle Lake (8-4, 4-3)
Previous Matchup: N/A
All-Time Series: N/A
Matchup: Two of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference’s newest teams open the season against each other as the Hornets hit the road to battle the Lakers...Turtle Lake advanced to the Division 7 postseason quarterfinals a season ago before falling to Bangor but graduates a large senior class from that team...Junior Brendan Strenke earned All-Lakeland Conference honorable mention accolades in 2019 with 17 receptions for 360 yards and four touchdowns as a part of the team’s pass-orientated offensive attack...This marks the first matchup between the two programs.
Prep Football Preview: Stanley-Boyd's returning veterans will be tested in new-look Cloverbelt Conference
The Stanley-Boyd football team brings back many skill position players, but the Orioles will be tested in a new-look Cloverbelt Conference that looks as strong as ever.
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd
Records (2019): Fall Creek (0-9, 0-8), Stanley-Boyd (4-5, 3-5)
Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 33, Fall Creek 0 (2019)
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 25-6-1
Matchup: The Orioles open the season at home by hosting the Crickets at Oriole Park...All-Cloverbelt Conference honorable mention defensive lineman Riley Wathke returns for the Crickets, as does quarterback Brock Laube (544 passing yards, five touchdowns) and running back Jack Monnier (95 rushing yards)...The Cloverbelt Conference sees significant turnover this fall as Altoona, Cadott, Colby and Spencer/Columbus leave while Durand, Elk Mound and Mondovi join the league. The Crickets and Orioles are two of the league’s longer tenured teams with their series dating back to 1964 when Stanley-Boyd won the first meeting 14-6. The Orioles have won 14 in a row against the Crickets.
Prep Football Preview: Lake Holcombe/Cornell aims to be a factor once again in the Lakeland Conference title chase
The Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team returns some key players, but will need to replace others as it strives to once again be a factor in the Lakeland Conference title fight.
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell
Records: Hurley (8-3), Lake Holcombe/Cornell (5-5, 4-3)
Previous Matchup: Hurley 37, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 0 (2014 playoffs)
All-Time Series: Hurley leads 1-0
Matchup: The Knights host the Northstars in Holcombe in a Lakeland Conference matchup...Hurley brings back a pair of 1,000-yard rushers from a season ago with Max Blamey (1,160 yards, 16 TDs) and Kodey Henning (1,144, nine TDs) to lead a powerful offense...The Northstars join Ladysmith and Rib Lake/Prentice as new faces in the league as a part of statewide realignment. Previously Hurley played an independent schedule...The Northstars advanced to the second round of the Division 7 playoffs in 2019, defeating Loyal 33-22 before falling to Edgar 40-0 in round two...The matchup is just the second between the programs with Hurley owning the only win, a 37-0 triumph in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs in 2014.
The New Auburn football team brings back a number of contributors as the team moves into a new conference this fall.
Phillips at New Auburn
Records: Phillips (8-1), New Auburn (4-5, 1-5)
Previous Matchup: N/A
All-Time Series: N/A
Matchup: The Trojans kickoff their first season as a part of the newly-created Central Wisconsin West Conference by hosting the Loggers in 8-man action...Phillips went 8-1 a season ago including a pair of victories over McDonell but loses some of its top offensive players to graduation...Jesse Bruhn ran for 67 yards in limited action and Brady Bogdanovic had 57 rushing yards and a score in 2019 for the Loggers...The matchup is the first all-time between the two programs, who join McDonell, Gilman, Bruce and Alma Center Lincoln as a part of the new conference.
NOTE: All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.
