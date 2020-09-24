Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 1: Stanley-Boyd, Lake Holcombe/Cornell and New Auburn open season with home games

Bloomer at Saint Croix Falls

Matchup: The Blackhawks start the season on the road against the Saints...Saint Croix Falls enters its second season in the Heart O’North Conference after advancing finishing in fifth place and advancing to the second round of the Division 5 playoffs a season ago...Lineman Tanner Gaffey is back after earning first team all-conference honors on the offensive line and second team accolades on the defensive line a season ago...Kaleb Bents was second in PATs made during conference play in 2019...This season’s matchup is just the second all-time between the teams. Bloomer defeated Saint Croix Falls by two scores in last year’s season opener in Bloomer.