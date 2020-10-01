Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 2: Stanley-Boyd, Bloomer look to improve on opening wins

Bloomer at Northwestern

Matchup: Two perennial Heart O’North heavyweights lock horns this Friday in Maple...Northwestern opened the season with a 62-0 shutout victory at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. As a team the Tigers ran for 335 yards and seven touchdowns, led by Colin Trautt with 115 yards and three scores...The Tigers went 11-1 last season, winning the conference championship and advancing to the third round of the playoffs before falling to Stratford...Just one game separates the two teams in the all-time series, with Northwestern’s back-to-back victories turning the tide in recent years in favor of the Tigers...The first matchup between the teams came on Nov. 2, 1974, a 12-8 victory for Bloomer.