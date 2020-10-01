Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 2: Stanley-Boyd, Bloomer look to improve on opening wins

Stanley-Boyd and Bloomer each started the year with victories in week one and have their sights set on improving to 2-0 this week.
Bloomer at Northwestern
Records: Bloomer (1-0, 1-0), Northwestern (1-0, 1-0)
Previous Matchup: Northwestern 42, Bloomer 18 (2019)
All-Time Series: Northwestern leads 22-21
Matchup: Two perennial Heart O’North heavyweights lock horns this Friday in Maple...Northwestern opened the season with a 62-0 shutout victory at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. As a team the Tigers ran for 335 yards and seven touchdowns, led by Colin Trautt with 115 yards and three scores...The Tigers went 11-1 last season, winning the conference championship and advancing to the third round of the playoffs before falling to Stratford...Just one game separates the two teams in the all-time series, with Northwestern’s back-to-back victories turning the tide in recent years in favor of the Tigers...The first matchup between the teams came on Nov. 2, 1974, a 12-8 victory for Bloomer.
Elmwood/Plum City at Cadott
Records: Elmwood/Plum City (0-1, 0-1), Cadott (0-1, 0-1)
Previous Matchup: N/A
All-Time Series: N/A
Matchup: Two of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference’s newest teams meet, each looking to notch its first victory of the season...The Wolves opened the season with a 28-14 defeat to Clear Lake last week. Running back Trevor Asher had a big night in defeat for Elmwood/Plum City, running for 218 yards and one touchdown on 36 carries as the team had nearly 300 yards rushing...The Wolves finished 2-7 last year as a part of the Lakeland Conference, earning wins against Pepin/Alma and Flambeau...Friday’s matchup marks the first time the two programs have met.
Neillsville/Granton at Stanley-Boyd
Record: Neillsville/Granton (0-1, 0-1), Stanley-Boyd (1-0, 1-0)
Previous Matchup: Neillsville/Granton 34, Stanley-Boyd 20 (2019)
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 57-20-1
Matchup: Fresh off a school record 65 points against Fall Creek, the Orioles host Neillsville/Granton at Oriole Park in Cloverbelt Conference action...Quarterback Braden Trunkel completed 12 of 17 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown to Jonah Zoschke while Tommy Friemoth ran for 82 yards last week in Neillsville/Granton’s 34-20 defeat to Durand...Neillsville/Granton finished 4-5 a season ago, the most wins for the program since 2009...Neillsville/Granton ended a 9-game losing streak to the Orioles in last season’s win...The all-time series dates back to 1930, when Stanley defeated Neillsville 53-0. The first meeting between Stanley-Boyd and Neillsville came on Oct. 2, 1959, a 7-0 victory for Neillsville.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Grantsburg
Records: Grantsburg (1-0, 1-0), Lake Holcombe/Cornell (0-1, 0-1)
Previous Matchup: Grantsburg 28, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 12 (2019)
All-Time Series: Grantsburg leads 2-0
Matchup: The Knights hit the road to Grantsburg to face the Pirates in a Lakeland Conference contest...Grantsburg opened the season with a 42-0 shutout victory over Webster. Quarterback Sterling McKinley completed 10 of 18 passes for 25 yards and three touchdowns and added a touchdown run as the Pirates raced out to a 28-0 halftime lead...Grantsburg finished 6-4 a season ago, advancing to the first round of the Division 6 playoffs before falling to Unity 38-20...The Pirates have won both all-time meetings with the Knights with each win coming by at least 16 points.
NOTE: All games start at 7 p.m. on Friday unless otherwise otherwise noted. All-non Chippewa County statistics are courtesy of WisSports.net.
