Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 3: Unbeatens Stanley-Boyd, Eau Claire Regis clash on Saturday

Stanley-Boyd squares off with Eau Claire Regis in a battle of 2-0 teams as a part of this week’s schedule.
Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis
Records: Stanley-Boyd (2-0, 2-0), Eau Claire Regis (2-0, 2-0)
Previous Matchup: Eau Claire Regis 42, Stanley-Boyd 8 (2019)
All-Time Series: Series tied at 7
Matchup: Two of the three remaining unbeaten teams in the Cloverbelt Conference meet on Saturday at 11 a.m. when the Orioles play on the road at the Ramblers...Eau Claire Regis is coming off a 22-0 victory over Mondovi in a battle of two of the final four teams from last year’s Division 6 playoffs...The Ramblers have outscored opponents 58-6 in the first two weeks, starting the season with a 28-6 victory at Elk Mound...Eau Claire Regis was ranked number one in Division 6 and Stanley-Boyd was ranked ninth in the latest WisSports.net State Coaches Poll. The Ramblers were also second in the Associated Press state small schools poll while the Orioles received votes in the medium school poll...The Ramblers have won two in a row and three of the last four matchups overall with the Orioles, scoring at least 37 points in those three victories...The first matchup between the teams was a nonconference game on Sept. 12, 1980, a 29-0 victory for Stanley-Boyd.
Cumberland at Bloomer
Records: Cumberland (2-0, 2-0), Bloomer (1-1, 1-1)
Previous Matchup: Cumberland 34, Bloomer 28 (OT)
All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 51-30-2
Matchup: The Blackhawks host their first home game of the season when the unbeaten Beavers come to town for a Heart O’North Conference battle...Cumberland has earned lopsided wins over Cameron (54-6) and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (52-12) to start the season...Quarterback Maddux Allen (24-of-26, 343 passing yards and seven touchdowns) and wide receiver Jack Martens (13 receptions, 235 receiving yards and six touchdowns) lead the Beaver offense...Cumberland has won the last two matchups in the series, the first time since 1998-99 the Beavers have won two in a row against Bloomer...Cumberland was ranked fifth in the latest WisSports.net Division 5 state coaches poll...The all-time series between the program dates back to Sept. 20, 1924 when Bloomer won the first matchup 19-0.
Cadott at Glenwood City
Records: Cadott (1-1, 1-1), Glenwood City (1-0, 1-0)
Previous Matchup: Glenwood City 18, Cadott 7 (1998 Playoffs)
All-Time Series: Glenwood City leads 1-0
Matchup: The Hornets hit the road to face the Hilltoppers in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup...Glenwood City opened the season last Friday with a 27-14 victory over Clear Lake. Quarterback Bryce Wickman completed 21-of-35 passes for 212 yards and three touchdown passes — one apiece to Brady McCarthy, Max Janson and Will Eggert. The Hilltoppers also limited Clear Lake to three yards per carry on defense in the win...Friday’s matchup will be the first meeting between the programs in 22 years. Glenwood City bested Cadott 18-7 on Oct. 31, 1998 in the second round of the Division 5 playoffs.
Ladysmith at Lake Holcombe/Cornell
Records: Ladysmith (0-1, 0-1), Lake Holcombe/Cornell (0-2, 0-2)
Previous Matchup: Lake Holcombe/Cornell 32, Ladysmith 20 (2018)
All-Time Series: Series tied at 1
Matchup: The Knights host Ladysmith in a Lakeland Conference battle of team seeking their first win of the season...Ladysmith fell to Webster 16-13 last week in its season opener. Quarterback Aiden Wilson was 17-for-21 with 89 passing yards and one touchdown pass to Brady Ingersoll, who led the team with six catches for 72 yards...The two teams have split their first two meetings, both of which occurred in nonconference play in recent years. Ladysmith won the first matchup 26-6 on Aug. 24, 2017 before the Knights returned the favor with a 32-20 win on Aug. 23, 2018.
Bruce at New Auburn
Records: Bruce (0-2, 0-2), New Auburn (0-2, 0-2)
Previous Matchup: Bruce 20, New Auburn 16 (2019)
All-Time Series: New Auburn leads 22-21
Matchup: The Trojans host the Red Raiders in a Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man matchup...The Red Raiders have lost to Gilman (53-0) and Alma Center Lincoln (38-12) in the first two weeks of the season...The Trojans and Red Raiders (along with Alma Center Lincoln) are three teams that joined the newly-created CWWC this year from the South Lakeland Conference...Bruce has won three in a row and five of hte last six meetings with New Auburn in an all-time series dating back to New Auburn’s first season of play in 1944. The Trojans defeated Bruce 41-6 in the first-ever meeting on Oct. 31, 1944.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!