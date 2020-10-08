Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 3: Unbeatens Stanley-Boyd, Eau Claire Regis clash on Saturday

Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis

Matchup: Two of the three remaining unbeaten teams in the Cloverbelt Conference meet on Saturday at 11 a.m. when the Orioles play on the road at the Ramblers...Eau Claire Regis is coming off a 22-0 victory over Mondovi in a battle of two of the final four teams from last year’s Division 6 playoffs...The Ramblers have outscored opponents 58-6 in the first two weeks, starting the season with a 28-6 victory at Elk Mound...Eau Claire Regis was ranked number one in Division 6 and Stanley-Boyd was ranked ninth in the latest WisSports.net State Coaches Poll. The Ramblers were also second in the Associated Press state small schools poll while the Orioles received votes in the medium school poll...The Ramblers have won two in a row and three of the last four matchups overall with the Orioles, scoring at least 37 points in those three victories...The first matchup between the teams was a nonconference game on Sept. 12, 1980, a 29-0 victory for Stanley-Boyd.