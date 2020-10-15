Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 4: Lake Holcombe/Cornell, New Auburn looking for more wins after victories last week

The Lake Holcombe/Cornell and New Auburn football teams will aim to build off their first wins while Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd look to get back on the winning track in week four.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Webster
Records: Lake Holcombe/Cornell (1-2, 1-2), Webster (2-1, 2-1)
Previous Matchup: Lake Holcombe/Cornell 22, Webster 6 (2019)
All-Time Series: Webster leads 3-2
Matchup: The Knights hit the road looking for wins in back-to-back weeks when they face the Tigers in Lakeland Conference action...Webster has won its last two games, beating Ladysmith 16-13 on Oct. 2 and Flambeau 29-14 last Friday...Running back CJ Abbas (265 rushing yards, three touchdowns) leads the way for the offense and quarterback Auston Sigfrids has 281 yards passing, one touchdown and four interceptions in three games...The programs have met five times since Lake Holcombe and Cornell first co-oped ahead of the 2013 season and the last four games have been decided by two scores or fewer with three of those games being decided by one score.
New Auburn at Alma Center Lincoln
Records: New Auburn (1-2, 1-2), Alma Center Lincoln (1-2, 1-2)
Previous Matchup: New Auburn 34, Alma Center Lincoln 28 (2019)
All-Time Series: New Auburn leads 2-1
Matchup: The Trojans travel south to face the Hornets in Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man competition...Alma Center Lincoln defeated Bruce 38-12 on Oct. 2 for its lone win of the season, a victory sandwiched between losses to McDonell (46-20 on Sept. 25) and Gilman (48-0 on Oct. 9)...Quarterback Jack Anderson has thrown for 366 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in three games. Trent Tondola has been his favorite receiver thus far, hauling in 10 catches for 90 yards while Blake Hanson has 127 receiving yards and two touchdown catches...This year is the fourth in a row the Trojans and Hornets have met. Alma Center Lincoln won the first meeting 36-22 on Oct. 14, 2017 at the eight-man jamboree in Cameron before the Trojans received a forfeit win in 2018 and defeated Alma Center Lincoln 34-28 last year.
Bloomer at Spooner
Records: Bloomer (1-2, 1-2), Spooner (3-0, 3-0)
Previous Matchup: Bloomer 50, Spooner 15 (2019)
All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 65-22-5
Matchup: The Blackhawks face an unbeaten team for the third week in a row, traveling to Spooner for a Heart O'North game with the Rails...Spooner has not allowed more than six points in a game so far, defeating Barron (20-6), Cameron (37-6) and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (42-0) on its 3-0 start to the season...Bloomer has won 13 meetings in a row against the Rails, allowing more than 15 points just twice during that stretch and not since 2012...One of the longest series' in Chippewa County history, the Bloomer/Spooner series dates back to 1923 where Spooner was the first meeting 19-3 on Oct. 6 of that year.
Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd
Records: Elk Mound (1-2, 1-2), Stanley-Boyd (2-1, 2-1)
Previous Matchup: Elk Mound 41, Stanley-Boyd 23 (2018 playoffs)
All-Time Series: Series tied at 1
Matchup: The Orioles face one of the new faces in the Cloverbelt Conference when the Mounders come to Oriole Park...Elk Mound defeated Fall Creek 43-0 for its first victory of the season on Oct. 2. The Mounders also have losses to Eau Claire Regis (28-6 on Sept. 25) and Mondovi (21-6 on Oct. 9)...Quarterback Ryan Bohl has completed 31 of 64 passes for 353 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions while running back Avery Kaanta has run for 277 yards and a touchdown for the Mounders...Friday's meeting marks the first time the Orioles and Mounders have met in the regular season. The previous two matchups came in the Division 5 playoffs with Stanley-Boyd defeating Elk Mound 39-0 in 2016 with the Mounders returning the favor in a 41-23 triumph in 2018.
Cadott at Clear Lake
Records: Cadott (2-1, 2-1), Clear Lake (1-2, 1-2)
Previous Matchup: N/A
All-Time Series: N/A
Matchup: The Hornets travel to Clear Lake to face the Warriors for the first time in a Dunn-St. Croix contest...Clear Lake opened the season with a 28-14 victory over Elmwood/Plum City, but has lost two in a row with defeats at the hands of Glenwood City (27-14) and Spring Valley (41-8)...Running backs Angel Guillen (184 rushing yards and two touchdowns) and Jackson Fuller (112 rushing yards and three touchdowns) lead the way for the Warriors on offense.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All-non Chippewa County statistics are courtesy of WisSports.net.
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!