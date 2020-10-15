Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 4: Lake Holcombe/Cornell, New Auburn looking for more wins after victories last week

Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd

Matchup: The Orioles face one of the new faces in the Cloverbelt Conference when the Mounders come to Oriole Park...Elk Mound defeated Fall Creek 43-0 for its first victory of the season on Oct. 2. The Mounders also have losses to Eau Claire Regis (28-6 on Sept. 25) and Mondovi (21-6 on Oct. 9)...Quarterback Ryan Bohl has completed 31 of 64 passes for 353 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions while running back Avery Kaanta has run for 277 yards and a touchdown for the Mounders...Friday's meeting marks the first time the Orioles and Mounders have met in the regular season. The previous two matchups came in the Division 5 playoffs with Stanley-Boyd defeating Elk Mound 39-0 in 2016 with the Mounders returning the favor in a 41-23 triumph in 2018.