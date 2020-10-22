Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 5: Stanley-Boyd, Cadott and New Auburn face unbeaten foes on the road

Matchup: The Trojans face unbeaten Gilman in a Central Wisconsin West Conference contest...Gilman can clinch the outright league title with a victory over the Trojans and is coming off a dominant 44-8 win against McDonell. Quarterback Julian Krizan ran for three touchdowns and added a scoring throw while Kade Kroeplin and Brayden Boie also scored on the ground in the win over the Macks...Gilman was ranked fourth in the latest WisSports.net eight-man state coaches poll...The Pirates have won all five meetings with New Auburn, but this is the first matchup in eight-man. Gilman won the last meeting 36-0 in the first round of the Division 7 playoffs in 2008.