Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 5: Stanley-Boyd, Cadott and New Auburn face unbeaten foes on the road

Stanley-Boyd, Cadott and New Auburn face unbeaten foes on the road as a part of this week’s prep football slate of games around Chippewa County.
Stanley-Boyd at Durand
Records: Stanley-Boyd (3-1, 3-1), Durand (4-0, 4-0)
Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 31, Durand 20 (2016 playoffs)
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 7-4
Matchup: The Orioles travel to Durand for a Cloverbelt Conference showdown with the Panthers...Durand is coming off a 33-27 overtime victory last week and prior to that scored victories over Neillsville/Granton (35-20), Osseo-Fairchild (42-14) and Fall Creek (47-6)...Running back Simon Bauer (663 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns) and quarterback Joseph Biesterveld (245 passing yards, two touchdowns) lead the Durand offense...Durand was ranked third in the latest WisSports.net Division 6 state coaches poll and Stanley-Boyd was ranked 10th in the Division 5 poll...The two teams have only met twice in the 21st century, both coming in the playoffs as the Orioles earned victories in 2015 (37-0) and 2016 (31-20).
New Auburn at Gilman
Records: New Auburn (2-2, 2-2), Gilman (4-0, 4-0)
Previous Matchup: Gilman 36, New Auburn 0 (2008 playoffs)
All-Time Series: Gilman leads 5-0
Matchup: The Trojans face unbeaten Gilman in a Central Wisconsin West Conference contest...Gilman can clinch the outright league title with a victory over the Trojans and is coming off a dominant 44-8 win against McDonell. Quarterback Julian Krizan ran for three touchdowns and added a scoring throw while Kade Kroeplin and Brayden Boie also scored on the ground in the win over the Macks...Gilman was ranked fourth in the latest WisSports.net eight-man state coaches poll...The Pirates have won all five meetings with New Auburn, but this is the first matchup in eight-man. Gilman won the last meeting 36-0 in the first round of the Division 7 playoffs in 2008.
Cadott at Spring Valley
Records: Cadott (3-0, 3-0), Cadott (2-2, 2-2)
Previous Matchup: N/A
All-Time Series: N/A
Matchup: The Hornets hit the road for a third week in a row when they travel to Spring Valley for a Dunn-St. Croix matchup against the unbeaten Cardinals...Spring Valley has earned lopsided wins over Colfax (52-6), Clear Lake (41-8) and Turtle Lake (42-0) and currently sits atop the league standings...The Cardinals are ranked fourth in the latest WisSports.net Division 6 state coaches poll...Running backs Nathan Fesemaier (350 rushing yards, six touchdowns), Brayden Wolf (186 rushing yards, four touchdowns) and Justin Rielly (179 rushing yards, three touchdowns) lead the Spring Valley offense...Friday’s matchup marks the first between the two programs.
Barron at Bloomer
Records: Barron (2-2, 2-2), Bloomer (1-3, 1-3)
Previous Matchup: Bloomer 48, Barron 7
All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 74-17-1
Matchup: The Blackhawks host the Golden Bears in a Heart O’North matchup...Barron has won its last two games with victories over Cameron (16-14) and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (38-8)...Quarterback Colin Kappel (273 passing yards, three touchdowns) and running back Caiden LaLiberty (242 rushing yards, two touchdowns) lead the Barron offense...Bloomer has won the last seven matchups in the series...The series dates back 95 years with Bloomer winning the first matchup 57-6 on Nov. 11, 1925.
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell
Records: Flambeau (0-3, 0-3), Lake Holcombe/Cornell (2-2, 2-2)
Previous Matchup: Lake Holcombe/Cornell 45, Flambeau 0 (2019)
All-Time Series: Lake Holcombe/Cornell leads 4-2
Matchup: The Knights look for their third consecutive victory when they host the Falcons in a Lakeland Conference matchup...Flambeau has lost to Unity (48-8), Webster (29-14) and Hurley (35-0) thus far this season...Quarterback Josh Bechtel (246 passing yards, one touchdown) and running back Riley Ewer (276 rushing yards, two touchdowns) lead the way for the Falcons on offense...Lake Holcombe/Cornell has won five of the last six matchups with the Falcons, splitting two matchups in 2019 with Flambeau earning a forfeit win before the Knights won the second matchup 40-6.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.
