Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 6: Stanley-Boyd, Cadott and Lake Holcombe/Cornell host league foes

Stanley-Boyd, Cadott and Lake Holcombe/Cornell all have home contests this week as a part of the sixth week of the prep football season.
Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd
Records: Osseo-Fairchild (1-4, 1-4), Stanley-Boyd (3-2, 3-2)
Previous Matchup: Osseo-Fairchild 44, Stanley-Boyd 28 (2019)
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 24-12
Matchup: The Orioles welcome the Thunder for a Cloverbelt Conference matchup at Oriole Park...Osseo-Fairchild is coming off a 43-14 loss at Eau Claire Regis last Friday. The prior week the Thunder topped Fall Creek 26-6 for their first win of the season...Quarterback Brice Shimon (670 passing yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions), running back Dayne Vojtik (391 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and receiver Garrett Koxlien (25 receptions, 336 receiving yards and four touchdowns) lead the Thunder offense...Osseo-Fairchild’s 2019 victory over the Orioles ended an eight-game win streak Stanley-Boyd had in the series...The first-ever matchup for the longtime conference foes came in the 1977 Division 4 state championship game, a 14-0 victory for Osseo-Fairchild at Carson Park in Eau Claire.
Boyceville at Cadott
Records: Boyceville (4-1, 4-1), Cadott (2-3, 2-3)
Previous Matchup: Cadott 52, Boyceville 14 (2019)
All-Time Series: Cadott leads 2-0
Matchup: The Hornets host the red-hot Bulldogs in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference game...Boyceville has won three games in a row with wins by a combined 17 points over Elmwood/Plum City (14-8), Glenwood City (20-16) and Clear Lake (27-20)...Running backs Tyler Dormanen (361 rushing yards, four touchdowns) and Sebastian Nielsen (295 rushing yards, four touchdowns) lead Boyceville on offense...The Hornets have little history with the other teams in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference, but Cadott does own nonconference victories over Boyceville in 2018 and 2019.
Bloomer at Cameron
Records: Bloomer (2-3, 2-3), Cameron (2-3, 2-3)
Previous Matchup: Bloomer 35, Cameron 0 (2019)
All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 1-0
Matchup: The Blackhawks travel up Highway 53 to Cameron to face the Comets in a Heart O’North Conference battle...Cameron has won two games in a row with victories over Saint Croix Falls (35-13) and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (9-0), the first non-forfeit wins for the Comets since the 2016 season...Dual-threat quarterback Richie Murphy (316 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions) and running back Ian Payne (325 rushing yards, five touchdowns) lead the way for the Comets on offense...Last year’s 35-0 win for the Blackhawks was the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
Rib Lake/Prentice at Lake Holcombe/Cornell
Records: Rib Lake/Prentice (1-1, 1-1), Lake Holcombe/Cornell (3-2, 3-2)
Previous Matchup: N/A
All-Time Series: N/A
Matchup: The Knights host the Hawks in a Lakeland Conference contest...Rib Lake/Prentice didn’t start playing games until two weeks ago with a 24-22 win at Ladysmith before a 20-14 overtime loss to Webster last Friday...Running backs Samuel Gumz (173 rushing yards, one touchdowns) and Ashton Keiser (131 rushing yards, one touchdown) lead the Hawks on offense...Rib Lake/Prentice is in its first season in the Lakeland after previously playing in the Marawood Conference...Friday’s meeting is the first-ever between the two co-op programs.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.
