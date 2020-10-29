Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 6: Stanley-Boyd, Cadott and Lake Holcombe/Cornell host league foes

Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd

Matchup: The Orioles welcome the Thunder for a Cloverbelt Conference matchup at Oriole Park...Osseo-Fairchild is coming off a 43-14 loss at Eau Claire Regis last Friday. The prior week the Thunder topped Fall Creek 26-6 for their first win of the season...Quarterback Brice Shimon (670 passing yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions), running back Dayne Vojtik (391 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and receiver Garrett Koxlien (25 receptions, 336 receiving yards and four touchdowns) lead the Thunder offense...Osseo-Fairchild’s 2019 victory over the Orioles ended an eight-game win streak Stanley-Boyd had in the series...The first-ever matchup for the longtime conference foes came in the 1977 Division 4 state championship game, a 14-0 victory for Osseo-Fairchild at Carson Park in Eau Claire.