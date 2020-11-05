Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 7: Cadott hosts home regular season finale

Colfax at Cadott

Matchup: The Hornets host the Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference regular season finale...Colfax is winless on the season but is coming off its closest contest of the season, a 26-8 loss at Clear Lake...Running back Aiden McKee ran for 33 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings while quarterback Drew Gibson threw for 90 yards on 8 of 20 attempts...Both teams are seeking to end losing streaks as the Vikings have lost six games in a row and the Hornets are on a three-game skid...Friday’s meeting is the first between the teams since the first round of the 1998 Division 5 playoffs...Colfax won the first-ever meeting between the teams in a 19-6 victory on Sept. 21, 1951 with the team’s 1952 matchup having a not-yet-reported score, based on Herald archives.