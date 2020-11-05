Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 7: Cadott hosts home regular season finale

Cadott hosts a conference regular season finale as a part of the this week’s prep football schedule.
Colfax at Cadott
Records: Colfax (0-6, 0-6), Cadott (2-4, 2-4)
Previous Matchup: Cadott 43, Colfax 16 (1998 playoffs)
All-Time Series: Tied at 1-1
Matchup: The Hornets host the Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference regular season finale...Colfax is winless on the season but is coming off its closest contest of the season, a 26-8 loss at Clear Lake...Running back Aiden McKee ran for 33 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings while quarterback Drew Gibson threw for 90 yards on 8 of 20 attempts...Both teams are seeking to end losing streaks as the Vikings have lost six games in a row and the Hornets are on a three-game skid...Friday’s meeting is the first between the teams since the first round of the 1998 Division 5 playoffs...Colfax won the first-ever meeting between the teams in a 19-6 victory on Sept. 21, 1951 with the team’s 1952 matchup having a not-yet-reported score, based on Herald archives.
Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi
Records: Stanley-Boyd (4-2, 4-2), Mondovi (4-2, 4-2)
Previous Matchup: Mondovi 34, Stanley-Boyd 14 (2010 playoffs)
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 9-6-1
Matchup: The Orioles hit the road for a Cloverbelt Conference battle against the Buffaloes with both teams tied for third place in the league standings...Mondovi and Stanley-Boyd both have lost to Eau Claire Regis and Durand. The Buffaloes have won two games in a row with wins over Fall Creek (73-14) and Neillsville/Granton (42-12)...Running back Tanner Marsh (1,192 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns) is second in the state in rushing while quarterback Cade Brenner (487 passing yards, three touchdowns and 433 rushing yards, five touchdowns) is a dual-threat option for the Mondovi offense...The most recent matchup occurred in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs in 2010, a 20-point Mondovi win...The all-time series goes back 100 years with Stanley facing Mondovi twice in the 1920 season.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Unity
Records: Lake Holcombe/Cornell (4-2, 4-2), Unity (3-2, 3-2)
Previous Matchup: Unity 14, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 8 (2019)
All-Time Series: Unity leads 4-0
Matchup: The Knights head north to Balsam Lake to face the Eagles in a Lakeland Conference encounter...Unity has won two in a row with wins over Ladysmith (38-6) and Webster (38-7)...Running back Brody Allen (482 rushing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 receptions, 121 yards and four touchdowns) leads the Unity offense...The Eagles have won all four meetings against Lake Holcombe/Cornell since the Knights co-op was formed ahead of the 2013 with last year’s six-point contest being the closest of the battles.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County statistics are courtesy of WisSports.net.
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!