Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 8: Bloomer, Cadott host games while Stanley-Boyd hits the road

Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd will see familiar foes on Friday as the Blackhawks host a fellow Heart O’North Conference squad and the Orioles are reunited with an old rival in Level 1 of the prep football playoffs. Cadott’s previously scheduled playoff game was canceled, so the Hornets picked up a game with an old friend against Mosinee.
Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer
Records: Saint Croix Falls (3-4), Bloomer (3-3)
Previous Matchup: Bloomer 34, Saint Croix Falls 28 (OT, 2020)
All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 4-0
Matchup: The Blackhawks host the Saints in a rematch from the opening week in a Division 4 first-round matchup. ... Bloomer defeated Saint Croix Falls 34-28 in overtime to start the season and has won all four of its matchups all-time with the Saints. ... Saint Croix Falls has won back-to-back games, scoring shutout victories over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (44-0) and Spooner (21-0). ... Running back Dayo Oye (996 rushing yards, nine touchdowns) leads the way for the Saint Croix Falls offense. ... Prior to the Saints joining the conference in 2019, Bloomer’s previous two victories over Saint Croix Falls came in the postseason with shutout wins in 2008 and 2013. ... The winner moves on to face the winner of the Elk Mound vs. Spooner matchup.
Stanley-Boyd at Colby
Records: Stanley-Boyd (5-2), Colby (5-0)
Previous Matchup: Colby 33, Stanley-Boyd 6 (2019)
All-Time Series: Colby leads 28-23
Matchup: Old Cloverbelt Conference foes reunite in a Division 4 opening-round matchup as the Orioles fly east to face the Hornets. ... Colby went unbeaten during the regular season with wins over Thorp (54-6), Hurley (37-14), Crivitz (42-7), Marathon (28-0) and Abbotsford (44-6). Quarterback Brent Jeske (348 passing yards and three touchdown throws, 639 rushing yards and nine touchdown runs) leads the Hornets on offense. ... Colby has won the last two meetings with Stanley-Boyd, while the Orioles were victorious in the previous six matchups before that. ... The all-time series between the two teams dates back to 1962 when Stanley-Boyd won the first-ever matchup 27-7 on Oct. 12 of that year. ... The winner moves on to face the winner of the Cumberland vs. Spencer/Columbus matchup.
Mosinee at Cadott
Records: Mosinee (4-3), Cadott (2-4)
Previous Matchup: Mosinee 48, Cadott 0 (2007)
All-Time Series: Mosinee leads 21-9
Matchup: The Hornets host the Indians in a matchup made earlier this week after both Cadott and Mosinee had initial playoff opponents cancel. ... Mosinee finished tied with Ashland for third in the Great Northern Conference standings during the regular season. Quarterback Michal Dul (93-of-149 for 1,477 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions) and wide receiver Drayton Lehman (75 receptions, 961 receiving yards, nine touchdowns) and Cyle Kowalski (37 receptions, 703 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns) lead the Mosinee offense. ... The Hornets and Indians were conference foes until 2007 when Mosinee moved out of the Large Cloverbelt. ... The first-ever matchup between the two programs was a 26-20 win for Cadott on Sept. 22, 1978.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net. Lake Holcombe/Cornell’s previously scheduled game for this week was canceled as the program has opted out of the rest of the season.
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!