Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 8: Bloomer, Cadott host games while Stanley-Boyd hits the road

Stanley-Boyd at Colby

Matchup: Old Cloverbelt Conference foes reunite in a Division 4 opening-round matchup as the Orioles fly east to face the Hornets. ... Colby went unbeaten during the regular season with wins over Thorp (54-6), Hurley (37-14), Crivitz (42-7), Marathon (28-0) and Abbotsford (44-6). Quarterback Brent Jeske (348 passing yards and three touchdown throws, 639 rushing yards and nine touchdown runs) leads the Hornets on offense. ... Colby has won the last two meetings with Stanley-Boyd, while the Orioles were victorious in the previous six matchups before that. ... The all-time series between the two teams dates back to 1962 when Stanley-Boyd won the first-ever matchup 27-7 on Oct. 12 of that year. ... The winner moves on to face the winner of the Cumberland vs. Spencer/Columbus matchup.