Prep Football Around The Gridiron Week 9: Cadott hosts DeSoto, Stanley-Boyd hits road for unbeaten Cumberland

Two Chippewa County football teams will be in action for the final week of the season as Stanley-Boyd plays at unbeaten Cumberland in a Division 4 playoff matchup while Cadott hosts De Soto in a game picked up earlier this week.

Stanley-Boyd at Cumberland

Matchup: The Orioles travel north to face the unbeaten Beavers in a Division 4 playoff matchup...Cumberland won the Heart O’North Conference championship during the regular season and is coming off a 42-8 rout of Spencer/Columbus...Quarterback Maddux Allen (139 of 171 for 1,765 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and zero interceptions), running back Sam Schradle (454 rushing yards and eight touchdowns) and wide receiver Jack Martens (80 receptions, 1,033 receiving yards, 13 touchdown receptions) lead the Cumberland offense...Thursday’s meeting marks the fifth game all-time between the programs with only one of the previous four coming since 1979. Stanley-Boyd defeated Cumberland 28-0 in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs. Prior to that meeting, the two programs met three times in nonconference action in the 1970s with the Beavers winning two of the three games.