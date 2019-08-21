The first week of prep football games gets underway starting Thursday statewide. Three Chippewa County teams will open the season at home as Bloomer, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd all host conference matchups out of the gate.
Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer
Previous Matchup: Bloomer 55, St. Croix Falls 0 (2013 Playoffs)
All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 2-0
Matchup: The Blackhawks host the Saints in a Heart O’North Conference matchup...Saint Croix Falls is in its first season in the conference after moving from the Lakeland. The Saints and Cameron were added to the league this year, giving the Heart O’North 10 teams overall...Saint Croix Falls finished 1-7 a season ago in the North Lakeland Conference. McKinley Erickson ran for 474 yards and quarterback Calan Leahy added 332 and six scores a season ago to lead the Saints...The previous two matchups between the teams came in the postseason and were both lopsided wins for Bloomer. The Blackhawks won the first meeting 44-0 in the opening round of the Division 4 playoffs in 2008 before Bloomer won again 55-0 in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs in 2013.
Eau Claire Regis at Cadott
Previous Matchup: Eau Claire Regis 42, Cadott 6 (2018)
All-Time Series: Eau Claire Regis leads 9-1
Matchup: The Hornets host the Ramblers to open the Cloverbelt Conference season. ... Eau Claire Regis won the league a season ago and advanced to the third round of the Division 6 playoffs. ... Returning running backs Hayden Reinders (589 rushing yards, seven touchdowns last year) and Tristan Root (373 rushing yards, six TDs) lead Regis’ always potent ground game. ... Eau Claire Regis has won the last nine meetings head-to-head with the Hornets. Cadott’s lone victory over Regis came in their first meeting, a 15-9 triumph on Aug. 23, 2007.
Altoona at Stanley-Boyd
Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 35, Altoona 20 (2018)
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 45-3
Matchup: The Orioles welcome the Railroaders to Oriole Park for a Cloverbelt Conference contest. ... Altoona is entering its first season under new coach Chad Hanson, who comes to the program after coaching at Eleva-Strum and Greenwood. Hanson won a Division 7 state championship with Greenwood/Granton in 2011. ... Quarterback Nate McMahon (283 passing yards and two TDs, 83 rushing yards and one TD), running back Paxton Gluch (494 rushing yards, five TDs) and linemen Garret Steffen and Matt Hanson lead the returners for Altoona. ... The Railroaders were 1-8 a season ago, defeating Cadott 12-8 in the second week of the season. ... Stanley-Boyd has won 14 matchups in a row against Altoona with the all-time series dating back to the early 1960s. The Orioles defeated Altoona 34-0 in the first meeting of the programs on Oct. 4, 1963.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Flambeau
Previous Matchup: Lake Holcombe/Cornell 22, Flambeau 12 (2018)
All-Time Series: Lake Holcombe/Cornell leads 3-1
Matchup: The Knights hit the road to face the Falcons in a nonconference matchup. Both teams play in the Lakeland Conference and will play again on Sept. 20 in Cornell but the first meeting does not count in the conference standings. ... Flambeau finished 1-7 a season ago, defeating Tri-County 43-12 in the second week of the season. ... Lake Holcombe/Cornell has won the last three meetings with the Falcons, each by at least 10 points.
New Auburn at Mercer/Butternut
Previous Matchup: Mercer/Butternut 48, New Auburn 26 (2018)
All-Time Series: Series tied at 1-1
Matchup: The Trojans will be the final county team to start their season, playing on Saturday at 1 p.m. ... Mercer/Butternut finished 4-5 a season ago in the 8-Man North Lakeland Conference. Running backs Jacob Schmidt (926 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns) and Kobe Hiller (228 rushing yards) lead the returners for Mercer/Butternut. ... The two teams have split their meetings in recent years. New Auburn defeated Mercer/Butternut 58-6 on Aug. 17, 2017 in their first meeting.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.
