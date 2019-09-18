Bloomer can clinch its 16th straight playoff berth with a victory, while two Chippewa County rivals face off and two others host home games as we hit the midway point of the prep football regular season.
Bloomer at Ladysmith
Records: Bloomer (4-0, 4-0), Ladysmith (2-2, 2-2)
Previous Matchup: Bloomer 46, Ladysmith 20 (2018)
All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 64-23-1
Matchup: The Blackhawks can secure the program’s 16th straight playoff berth with a victory Friday night when they play at Ladysmith in a Heart O’North Conference matchup. ... Bloomer is ranked ninth in the latest WisSports.net Division 5 state coaches poll. ... Ladysmith has alternated wins and losses thus far this season, most recently earning a 47-12 win at Cameron last week. The Lumberjacks defeated Barron 44-27 in Week 2 and have lost at home to Cumberland 56-26 and Northwestern 42-0. ... Quarterback Peyton Rogers (31-of-58 passing for 286 yards and three touchdowns) and running back Carter Closs (167 rushing yards, two TDs) led the Ladysmith offense in the first three games. ... Bloomer has won 10 in a row against Ladysmith. ... The first meeting between the teams was a 6-0 Bloomer win on Oct. 26, 1923.
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd
Records: Cadott (2-2, 2-2), Stanley-Boyd (2-2, 1-2)
Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 29, Cadott 22 (2018)
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 55-16
Matchup: The Orioles and Hornets clash at Oriole Park in an important Cloverbelt Conference encounter. ... Stanley-Boyd has won 13 in a row against Cadott. Last year’s seven-point victory was the closest margin of victory during that streak since Stanley-Boyd’s 32-27 victory over the Hornets on Sept. 22, 2006. ... This meeting will mark the final matchup between the teams as Cloverbelt Conference foes. Cadott will be joining the Dunn-St. Croix Conference next season as a part of statewide realignment. The two teams are expected to remain opponents in nonconference games. ... The all-time series record includes matchups between Cadott and Stanley. The first game between the two was an 83-0 Stanley victory on Oct. 4, 1914.
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell
Records: Flambeau (1-3, 0-2), Lake Holcombe (2-2, 0-2)
Previous Matchup: Flambeau 1, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 0 (FFT, 2019)
All-Time Series: Lake Holcombe/Cornell leads 3-2
Matchup: The Knights and Falcons square off for the second time this season in a Lakeland Conference matchup. ... Flambeau defeated Lake Holcombe/Cornell by a forfeit in their nonconference, Week 1 matchup due to Lake Holcombe/Cornell. ... Flambeau has lost its past three games, falling to Gilman 27-0, Unity 49-6 and, most recently, Webster 26-20 in overtime last week. ... Running backs Bryce Best (96 rushing yards, one TD) and Brady Ewer (96 yards, one TD) led the Falcons offensively in their first three games. ... Lake Holcombe/Cornell won three in a row against Flambeau before the first week forfeit.
Alma Center Lincoln at New Auburn
Records: Alma Center Lincoln (2-2, 1-1), New Auburn (2-2, 0-2)
Previous Matchup: New Auburn 2, Alma Center Lincoln 0 (FFT, 2018)
All-Time Series: Series tied at 1
Matchup: The Trojans host the Hornets in an 8-Man South Lakeland Conference matchup. ... Alma Center Lincoln is coming off a 38-18 win over Clayton last Friday. The Hornets defeated Mercer/Butternut 60-26 in the second week of the season and have defeats to Northwood/Solon Springs 61-34 and Frederic 49-24. ... Quarterback Jack Anderson (66-of-104 for 950 passing yards and 17 touchdowns) and receiver Justin Rowekamp (25 receptions, 406 yards and six TDs) lead a prolific Hornets air attack. ... The teams have split their two all-time meetings. Alma Center Lincoln won the first 36-22 on Oct. 14, 2017, and New Auburn earned a forfeit win last year after the Hornets could not play the game because of a lack of varsity-level players.
NOTE: All games start at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County statistics are courtesy of WisSports.net.