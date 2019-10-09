Two Chippewa Falls teams fight for the lead in their respective conferences while two others aim to keep their postseason hopes alive as a part of the eighth week of the prep football season.
Northwestern at Bloomer
Records: Northwestern (7-0, 7-0), Bloomer (6-1, 6-1)
Previous Matchup: Northwestern 35, Bloomer 12 (2018)
All-Time Series: Tied at 21
Matchup: The Blackhawks host the Tigers in a key Heart O’North Conference clash. ... Northwestern enters the game with a one-game lead over Bloomer and Cumberland atop the conference standings. ... The Tigers are ranked fourth in the latest WisSports.net Division 4 State Coaches Poll. ... Quarterback Jake Brill (33-of-53, 729 passing yards and 10 touchdowns) and running backs Brennen Werner (456 rushing yards, six TDs) and Colin Trautt (436 rushing yards, eight TDs) lead the Tigers’ offense. ... Northwestern has won all seven of its games by at least 14 points. ... The two teams have split their first 42 meetings, and Northwestern has won three of the last four matchups in the series. ... The first matchup was a 12-8 win for Bloomer on Nov. 2, 1974.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Unity
Records: Lake Holcombe/Cornell (5-2, 5-0), Unity (6-1, 5-0)
Previous Matchup: Unity 33, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13 (2018)
All-Time Series: Unity leads 3-0
Matchup: The Knights travel to Balsam Lake to face the Eagles with first place in the Lakeland Conference on the line. ... Unity has won six games in a row since a Week 1 defeat at Spring Valley 28-21. ... Lake Holcombe/Cornell is ranked 10th in the latest WisSports.net Division 6 State Coaches Poll. ... Quarterback Jake Bloomer (24 of 51, 464 passing yards and nine TD passes to go with 587 rushing yards and nine TDs) and running back Heath Foeller (454 rushing yards, five TDs) lead the Eagle offense...Unity has won three of its last four games by 13 points or fewer (most recently a 26-22 win over Turtle Lake)...The winner will clinch at least a share of the Lakeland Conference title and could win the league crown outright with a week nine victory as well).
Cadott at Colby
Records: Cadott (3-4, 3-4), Colby (5-1, 5-2)
Previous Matchup: Colby 41, Cadott 0 (2018)
All-Time Series: Colby leads 37-9
Matchup: Cadott needs a victory to become playoff eligible when they travel to Colby for a Cloverbelt Conference matchup...Colby is second in the Cloverbelt standings, coming off a 40-9 loss at home to league leader Eau Claire Regis last week...Quarterback Roman Schmitt (36 of 58, 612 passing yards and six touchdowns) and running backs Tyler Klement (741 rushing yards, 13 TDs) and Gavino Lopez (385 rushing yards, five TDs) lead the Colby offense...Colby has won 12 in a row against Cadott, scoring at least 41 points in each of those matchups...Cadott won the first-ever matchup between the teams with a 20-6 triumph on Sept. 8, 1961.
Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek
Records: Stanley-Boyd (3-4, 2-4), Fall Creek (0-7, 0-6)
Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 26, Fall Creek 13 (2018)
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 24-6-1
Matchup: The Orioles look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they travel to Fall Creek to face the Crickets in a Cloverbelt contest...The Crickets are coming off their closest game of the season thus far, a 31-20 loss at Glenwood City last week...Quarterback Brock Laube (32 of 74, 446 passing yards and five touchdowns) leads the Fall Creek offense...Stanley-Boyd has won 13 in a row against Fall Creek...Stanley-Boyd won the first meeting with Fall Creek, a 14-6 win on Oct. 7, 1964.
New Auburn at Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore
Records: New Auburn (3-4), Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore (1-6)
Previous Matchup: New Auburn 32, Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore 19 (2018)
All-Time Series: New Auburn leads 2-0
Matchup: The Trojans head to north to face Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore in an 8-Man Lakeland Conference crossover matchup...Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore is on a three-game losing streak, most recently losing to Northwood/Solon Springs 72-6. Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore defeated Winter/Birchwood 22-18 for its lone win thus far on Sept. 13 in week four.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.