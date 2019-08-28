Stanley-Boyd, Bloomer, Lake Holcombe/Cornell and New Auburn will each look to improve to 2-0 while Cadott aims for its first victory as we hit the second week of the prep football season.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer
Records: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (1-0, 1-0), Bloomer (1-0, 1-0)
Previous Matchup: Bloomer 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32 (2018)
All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 7-3
Matchup: The Blackhawks play their second consecutive home game on Friday when they host the Bulldogs in a Heart O’North matchup...Chetek-Weyerhaeuser is coming off a 40-0 victory over Cameron in week one. Bulldogs quarterback Dakota Herrmann was hard to handle in the victory, throwing for 259 yards and touchdowns to Carter Hanson and Sam Grotberg while rushing for a team-high 174 yards and three scores...Bloomer’s 10-point victory over the Bulldogs last season snapped a three-game win streak for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in the series, one that dates back to the start of the decade when the two districts combined. Bloomer won the first six games of the series before Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s first victory over the Blackhawks in 2015.
Cadott at Altoona
Records: Cadott (0-1, 0-1), Altoona (0-1, 0-1)
Previous Matchup: Altoona 12, Cadott 8 (2018)
All-Time Series: Cadott leads 25-22
Matchup: The Hornets head for Altoona and a Cloverbelt matchup with the Railroaders...Altoona is coming off a 38-14 defeat at Stanley-Boyd in week one. Paxton Gluch ran for 98 yards and a touchdown while catching a score from quarterback Nate McMahon in the defeat...Cadott leads the all-time series, but the Rails have won five of the last six overall. The last two meetings have been decided by a total of seven points with last year’s game being suspended until the next day due to severe weather...Friday’s matchup will be the last between the two teams as a part of the Cloverbelt. Next season the Hornets move into the Dunn-St. Croix Conference while the Railroaders leave for the Coulee Conference as a part of statewide realignment...The first game between the two schools was on Sept. 25, 1964, a 19-0 victory for the Hornets.
Stanley-Boyd at Marathon
Records: Stanley-Boyd (1-0), Marathon (0-1)
Previous Matchup: Marathon 31, Stanley-Boyd 14 (2009)
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 3-1
Matchup: The Orioles venture east to face the Red Raiders in a nonconference matchup...Marathon is coached by Stanley-Boyd alum Ryan Winkler and is coming off a 21-0 defeat against Abbotsford in its season opener. Running back Jake Sweno ran for 55 yards on 10 carries to lead the Red Raiders in the matchup...Friday’s contest will be the first meeting between the teams in 10 years. Marathon defeated Stanley-Boyd 31-14 in a nonconference matchup on Oct. 9, 2009. The first two meetings between the Orioles and Red Raiders came in the postseason, both won by Stanley-Boyd. The first was a 34-14 Oriole victory on Oct. 29, 1996, a Division 4 first-round playoff matchup as Stanley-Boyd advanced to the state championship game before falling to Columbus.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Almond-Bancroft
Records: Lake Holcombe/Cornell (1-0), Almond-Bancroft (1-0)
Previous Matchup: N/A
All-Time Series: N/A
Matchup: The Knights hit the road to face the Eagles in a nonconference matchup...Almond-Bancroft plays in the Small Central Wisconsin Conference with teams such as Stevens Point Pacellli and Pittsville and opened the season with a 26-14 win over Fall River/Rio. Quarterback Daniel Baumgartner threw for 88 yards and two touchdowns while running back Jackson Beggs ran for 174 yards and two scores in the victory...The Eagles finished 9-2 a season ago, advancing to the second round of the Division 7 playoffs before falling to Pittsville...Friday’s matchup will be the first meeting between the two programs.
Mellen at New Auburn
Records: Mellen (0-1), New Auburn (0-1)
Previous Matchup: Mellen 24, New Auburn 18 (2018)
All-Time Series: Mellen leads 3-2
Matchup: The Trojans seek their first 2-0 start since 2014 when they host the Granite Diggers...Mellen plays in the North Lakeland conference and is coming off a 72-32 defeat against Luck in its season opener...Mellen has won two in a row over the Trojans with last season’s six-point victory being the closest margin of victory for either team in their five all-time meetings...Four of their five matchups have come since 2014 with the first game between the Trojans and Granite Diggers taking place on Sept. 9, 1966, a 34-19 win for Mellen.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.
Chippewa County Prep Football Standings
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Menomonie
|0
|0
|1
|0
|River Falls
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Superior
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Eau Claire North
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hudson
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rice Lake
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thursday's Games
La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial
Holmen at Menomonie
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Medford
La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire North
New Richmond at Rice Lake
Onalaska at River Falls
Merrill at Superior
Saturday's Game
Montini Catholic (Ill.) at Hudson
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Colby
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Spencer/Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Altoona
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Cadott
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fall Creek
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|1
|0
|1
Thursday's Game
Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek
Friday's Games
Cadott at Altoona
Stanley-Boyd at Marathon
Neillsville/Granton at Colby
Spencer/Columbus at Osseo-Fairchild
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cumberland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hayward
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Barron
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Cameron
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ladysmith
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Saint Croix Falls
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Spooner
|0
|1
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer
Ladysmith at Barron
Spooner at Cameron
Hayward at Northwestern
Cumberland at Saint Croix Falls
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Clear Lake
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Grantsburg
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Turtle Lake
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Webster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flambeau
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Unity
|0
|0
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Almond-Bancroft
Unity at Amery
Clear Lake at Boyceville
Spring Valley at Elmwood/Plum City
Flambeau at Gilman
Abbotsford at Grantsburg
Owen-Withee at Webster
Turtle Lake at Pepin/Alma
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bruce
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Luck
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Prairie Farm
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clayton
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Frederic
|0
|0
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Mellen at New Auburn
Shell Lake at Luck
Mercer/Butternut at Alma Center Lincoln
Winter/Birchwood at Clayton
Northwood/Solon Springs at Frederic
Siren at Prairie Farm
Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore at Bruce
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Athens
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gilman
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Greenwood
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Loyal
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Owen-Withee
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thorp
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|0
|0
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Flambeau at Gilman
Thorp at Glenwood City
Athens at Augusta
Abbotsford at Grantsburg
Wis. Rapids Assumption at Oshkosh Lourdes
Bangor at Loyal
Greenwood at Viroqua
Owen-Withee at Webster
2019 Chippewa County Passing Leaders
|Passing
|Comp.
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|23
|39
|341
|2
|3
|Isaiah LaGesse, Bloomer
|11
|17
|176
|2
|0
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|11
|17
|115
|1
|0
|Kaden Kinney, LH/C
|5
|8
|98
|2
|0
|Hayden Goodman, Chi-Hi
|11
|20
|85
|1
|0
2019 Chippewa County Rushing Leaders
|Rushing
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|31
|172
|3
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|10
|116
|1
|Caleb Edinger, New Auburn
|12
|94
|0
|Tate Sauerwein, LH/C
|11
|91
|2
|Leif Iverson, Bloomer
|11
|82
|0
2019 Chippewa County Receiving Leaders
|Receiving
|Catches
|Yards
|TD
|Kendren Gullo, McDonell
|11
|192
|1
|Carter Rubenzer, Bloomer
|4
|71
|0
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|2
|58
|1
|Charlie Herrick, Bloomer
|2
|48
|1
|Josh Jones, LH/C
|2
|43
|1
|Tate Sauerwein, LH/C
|1
|43
|1
2019 Chippewa County Scoring Leaders
|Scoring
|Points
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|22
|Tate Sauerwein, LH/C
|20
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|18
|Domonic Johnson, New Auburn
|12
|Dalton Grambo, Bloomer
|8
|Charlie Herrick, Bloomer
|8
|Kendren Gullo, McDonell
|8
2019 Chippewa County Team Offense Leaders
|Team Offense
|Games
|Rushing YPG
|Passing YPG
|Total YPG
|McDonell
|1
|205
|341
|546
|New Auburn
|1
|354
|30
|384
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|251
|117
|368
|Bloomer
|1
|171
|176
|347
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|1
|155
|98
|253
|Chippewa Falls
|1
|53
|85
|138
|Cadott
|1
|57
|46
|103
2018 Chippewa County Team Defense Leaders
|Team Defense
|Games
|Rushing YPG
|Passing YPG
|Total YPG
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|1
|108
|16
|124
|Bloomer
|1
|119
|68
|187
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|169
|81
|250
|Cadott
|1
|222
|73
|295
|McDonell
|1
|242
|65
|307
|Chippewa Falls
|1
|297
|43
|340
|New Auburn
|N/A