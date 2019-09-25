Previous Matchup: Elmwood/Plum City 26, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 24 (2017)
All-Time Series: Elmwood/Plum City leads 4-1
Matchup: The Knights take aim at a third consecutive playoff berth when they play at the Wolves in a Lakeland Conference matchup...Elmwood/Plum City has lost four games in a row after a 36-24 win over Pepin/Alma to start the season. Most recently the Wolves lost to Turtle Lake 54-0...Running back Dalton Binkowski (468 rushing yards, five TDs) leads the way for the Elmwood/Plum City offense...Elmwood/Plum City has won three in a row over the Knights and four of five since the Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op played its first season in 2013.
Matchup: The Blackhawks look to improve to 6-0 when they host the Beavers in a Heart O’North Conference contest...Cumberland is coming off a 58-6 win over Cumberland last week. The Beavers lost to Northwestern 37-6 two weeks ago...Quarterback Maddux Allen (64 of 101 for 1,285 passing yards and 13 TDs), Ryley Otto (269 rushing yards, three TDs) and Jack Martens (44 receptions, 760 receiving yards and eight TDs) lead the Cumberland offense...Bloomer has won five of the last six meetings, but the Beavers snapped a five-game losing streak to the ‘Hawks with a win last year...Bloomer defeated Cumberland 19-0 in the first-ever meeting on Sept. 20, 1924.
Cadott at Fall Creek
Records: Cadott (2-3, 2-3), Fall Creek (0-5, 0-5)
Previous Matchup: Cadott 20, Fall Creek 19 (2018)
Matchup: The Hornets head south to face the Crickets in a Cloverbelt Conference contest...The Crickets have lost all five of their games this season, most recently 59-0 to Colby last week...Quarterback Brock Laube (20 of 42, 230 passing yards and three TDs) and receiver Luke Olson (eight receptions, 152 passing yards and three TDs) lead the Cricket offense...Fall Creek has won five of the last six matchups in the series with Cadott ending a Cricket win streak last season...Cadott won the first-ever meeting with Fall Creek 27-6 on Oct. 23, 1964.
Matchup: The Orioles host the Thunder in a Cloverbelt matchup at Oriole Park...Osseo-Fairchild has lost two in a row, falling to Eau Claire Regis 48-20 on Sept. 13 and at Mondovi 47-0 last week...Quarterback Jackson Johnson (62 of 109, 903 passing yards and eight TDs), running back Brice Shimon (309 rushing yards, four TDs) and running back Bret Kostka (19 receptions, 507 receiving yards and seven TDs) lead the Thunder offense...Stanley-Boyd has won eight in a row over Osseo-Fairchild...Osseo-Fairchild defeated Stanley-Boyd in their first-ever matchup, a 14-0 triumph in the 1977 Division 4 state championship game on Nov. 12 at Carson Park in Eau Claire.
New Auburn at Frederic
Records: New Auburn (3-2, 1-2), Frederic (3-2, 2-0)
Previous Matchup: Frederic 36, New Auburn 8 (2018)
All-Time Series: Frederic leads 1-0
Matchup: The Trojans travel to Frederic to face the Vikings in an 8-Man South Lakeland Conference matchup...The Vikings have won three games in a row, most recently defeating Prairie Farm 38-14 last week...Quarterback Oscar Lahti (39 of 73, 613 passing yards and seven TDs), running back Landyn Johnson (651 rushing yards and 10 TDs) and wide receiver Adam Dreier (20 receptions, 429 receiving yards and seven TDs) lead the Frederic offense...Last season’s meeting was the first-ever matchup of the two programs.
NOTE: All games are 7 p.m. on Friday unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.
