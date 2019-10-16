{{featured_button_text}}
Stanley-Boyd looks to become playoff eligible with a victory while two other playoff-bound teams aim to finish the regular season strong.

Colby at Stanley-Boyd

Records: Colby (6-2, 6-1), Stanley-Boyd (4-4, 3-4)

Previous Matchup: Colby 31, Stanley-Boyd 21 (2018)

All-Time Series: Colby leads 27-23

Matchup: The Orioles host the Hornets in a Cloverbelt Conference battle needing a victory to become playoff eligible. ... Colby is led on offense by quarterback Roman Schmitt (41-of-65, 672 passing yards and seven touchdowns) and running backs Tyler Klement (803 rushing yards and 13 TDs) and Gavino Lopez (499 rushing yards and seven TDs). ... The Hornets enter the final week of the regular season second in the conference standings and coming off a 20-0 win at Cadott last week. ... Colby’s 10-point win last year snapped a five-game winning streak for Stanley-Boyd in the series. ... The first-ever matchup was a 27-7 Stanley-Boyd win on Oct. 12, 1962.

Bloomer at Cameron

Records: Bloomer (6-2, 6-2), Cameron (0-8, 0-8)

Previous Matchup: N/A

All-Time Series: N/A

Matchup: The Blackhawks close the regular season with a Heart O’North Conference road game against the winless Comets. ... Cameron is in its first season as a part of the conference and is coming off a 59-6 loss to Saint Croix Falls. ... Quarterback Mark Daniels (51-of-129, 703 passing yards and six TDs), running back Nick Schuman (289 rushing yards) and receiver Ian Payne (20 receptions, 339 receiving yards and five TDs) lead the Comets’ offense. ... The two programs have never met on the gridiron before.

Boyceville at Cadott

Records: Boyceville (2-6), Cadott (3-5)

Previous Matchup: Cadott 50, Boyceville 12 (2018)

All-Time Series: Cadott leads 1-0

Matchup: The Hornets close the season by hosting the Bulldogs in a nonconference matchup. ... Boyceville started the season 2-1 with wins over Independence/Gilmanton (35-0) and Glenwood City (21-18) before a five-game losing streak. ... Quarterback Connor Sempf (57-of-114, 821 passing yards and two TDs) and running back Brendan Sempf (431 rushing yards and five TDs, 25 receptions for 378 receiving yards and one TD) lead the Bulldogs’ offense. ... Last year marked the first meeting between the teams but the Bulldogs and Hornets will get to know each other well in the coming years as Cadott moves to the Dunn-St. Croix Conference beginning next year after statewide realignment goes into effect.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Grantsburg

Records: Lake Holcombe/Cornell (5-3, 5-1), Grantsburg (5-3, 4-2)

Previous Matchup: Grantsburg 56, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 8 (2018)

All-Time Series: Grantsburg leads 1-0

Matchup: The Knights close the regular season on the road at the Pirates for a Lakeland Conference contest. ... Grantsburg has won four games in a row since starting 1-3, most recently beating Webster 14-8 last week. ... Quarterback Sterling McKinley (81-of-161, 976 passing yards and 10 TDs) and running back Isaac Quimby (720 rushing yards, six TDs) lead the way for the Grantsburg offense. ... Lake Holcombe/Cornell can clinch a share of the conference title but needs a victory over the Pirates along with a loss by Unity at Elmwood/Plum City.

New Auburn at Luck

Records: New Auburn (4-4, 1-4), Luck (8-0, 5-0)

Previous Matchup: Luck 40, New Auburn 14

All-Time Series: Luck leads 14-2

Matchup: The Trojans conclude their time in the Lakeland Conference when they travel to face the unbeaten Cardinals in an 8-man South Lakeland matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday. ... Luck is ranked No. 1 in the state in the latest WisSports.net 8-man State Coaches Poll. ... Quarterback Bennett Jensen (890 rushing yards, 15 TDs) and running backs Levi Jensen (869 rushing yards, 16 TDs) and Wyatt Jensen (536 rushing yards, 11 TDs) lead a powerful Cardinal offense. ... The first meeting between the programs was a 28-24 victory for New Auburn on Sept. 30, 1994.

NOTE: All games are at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.

