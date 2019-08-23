BLOOMER — The Bloomer football team showed off a few new tricks.
But when push came to shove, the Blackhawks relied on a few old favorites to close out a win.
Isaiah LaGesse threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns as a big-play Bloomer pass game gave the team a lead its rushing attack and defense closed out in a 22-7 win over Saint Croix Falls on Friday evening.
Carter Rubenzer caught four passes for 71 yards while Charlie Herrick and Dalton Grambo hauled in scoring passes in the first half before Ethan Rothbauer added a 58-yard scoring run in the third quarter for Bloomer (1-0, 1-0).
Bloomer never trailed in the win, scoring on its second drive of the game when LaGesse found Herrick for a 37-yard score before Grambo hauled in the two-point pass to give the 'Hawks an 8-0 lead.
Defensively the Blackhawks held the Saints (0-1, 0-1) to one score and that came on a shortened field to cut the lead to 8-7 after Bloomer lost its second fumble of the first quarter with less than 30 seconds left. Saint Croix Falls capped a six-play drive with a two-yard scoring run from McKinley Erickson, who finished with 125 rushing yards on 31 carries.
"They played a nice game," Bloomer coach John Post said of Saint Croix Falls. "I thought number 24 (Erickson) their running back is a tough kid."
Bloomer pushed deep into Saints territory on its first drive of the second quarter, but turned the ball over on downs at the Saint Croix Falls 5-yard line. The defense got the ball back and the offense found the end zone for a second time in the first half. A 17-yard run from Leif Iverson and 13-yard pass play from LaGesse to Carter Rubenzer helped move Bloomer into the Saint Croix Falls red zone. Facing another fourth and goal situation, the Blackhawks dialed up the scoring combination when Grambo hauled in a screen pass and had a convoy of Bloomer lineman in front from five yards out. Herrick caught the conversion pass to help Bloomer take a 16-7 lead into the locker room.
Bloomer added to its lead on its first possession of the second half, a four-play drive all on the ground that concluded with Rothbauer breaking free for a 58-yard scoring scamper to push the lead to 22-7 with 5:04 left in the third.
The Saints moved the ball in their next drive, but were turned away after an offensive pass interference and negative pass play helped set up a fourth-and-31 Saint Croix Falls was stopped well short on.
"We stepped up when we needed to and we didn't want them to score again," Grambo said of the defense.
Saint Croix Falls' second-to-last drive was ended on an interception from Trent Tozer before the Saints were tackled in bounds to end the final drive of the game.
"We got a lot of kids in playing tonight, getting kids reps," Post said. "We're pretty aware of what some kids can do."
Primarily known for its physical ground game, Bloomer wants put the ball in the air more this season and Friday showed they can have success doing so. LaGesse completed a tidy 11 of 17 attempts and found four different receivers. Iverson led the 'Hawks on the ground with 82 yards on 11 carries as Bloomer threw for 176 yards and ran for 171 as a team.
Early on the biggest issue for Bloomer was penalties along with the two fumbles. The Blackhawks committed 10 for 98 yards, three coming on the first play of its first touchdown drive that set the team in a 1st-and-35 position before a Saint Croix Falls personal foul on the fourth play gave Bloomer a first down.
Friday's opener was Saint Croix Falls' first game as a part of the Heart O'North Conference. The Saints and Cameron joined the league this year and Bloomer, the program that has won more league titles than anybody, served as rude hosts for their first game.
"We're fairly inexperienced, I'm not going to lie," Post said. "We have a lot of new people in new positions and young kids. A win's a win. I think it's a different game if we don't turn it over but a win's a win."
Bloomer stays at home for the second week of the season, hosting Chetek-Weyerhaeuser next Friday.