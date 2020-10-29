Prep Football: Big plays carry Greenwood past McDonell

Against an eight-man football team the caliber of Greenwood, a few small breakdowns can lead to big plays.

McDonell experienced that first hand on Thursday evening as the big-play offense of the Indians found the end zone many times in a 48-6 Greenwood victory at Dorais Field.

Quarterback Cooper Bredlau ran for 287 yards and two touchdowns for Greenwood (4-2) while Sullivan Whitford added 118 yards on the ground and three scores.

Tanner Opsal threw for 244 yards for McDonell (4-2) and ran for a score late in the first half for the Macks.

"Greenwood is a very good team, (they're) very explosive and we knew that," McDonell coach Jason Cox said. "We held our own at times but the problem was giving up big plays on defense when they run the option we were disciplined seven times out of 10. But with those other three times they hit us for those big plays, it's hard to get enough stops to stay in the game."

Greenwood scored the first 26 points of the game before the Macks found the end zone in the closing minute of the second quarter when Opsal bulldozed his way in from a yard out to send the game into halftime at 26-6.