Prep Football: Big plays carry Greenwood past McDonell

Against an eight-man football team the caliber of Greenwood, a few small breakdowns can lead to big plays.
McDonell experienced that first hand on Thursday evening as the big-play offense of the Indians found the end zone many times in a 48-6 Greenwood victory at Dorais Field.
Quarterback Cooper Bredlau ran for 287 yards and two touchdowns for Greenwood (4-2) while Sullivan Whitford added 118 yards on the ground and three scores.
Tanner Opsal threw for 244 yards for McDonell (4-2) and ran for a score late in the first half for the Macks.
"Greenwood is a very good team, (they're) very explosive and we knew that," McDonell coach Jason Cox said. "We held our own at times but the problem was giving up big plays on defense when they run the option we were disciplined seven times out of 10. But with those other three times they hit us for those big plays, it's hard to get enough stops to stay in the game."
Greenwood scored the first 26 points of the game before the Macks found the end zone in the closing minute of the second quarter when Opsal bulldozed his way in from a yard out to send the game into halftime at 26-6.
Defensively the Macks kept Greenwood out of the end zone in the third quarter and had the chance to cut into the deficit after forcing a turnover on downs in their own territory and Opsal later pounced on a Greenwood fumble.
McDonell moved into the Greenwood red zone twice in the second half but came away empty on points. First Westen Schmitz outleaped Noah Hanson in the end zone for an interception before a fourth-down fumble ended another drive later on.
"But really the defense was better than our offense today," Cox said. "Our offense we hit on some big plays which kept us in it and gave us chances but we couldn't finish any drives when we got in the red zone and we got beat up front, plain and simple. Both sides of the ball but especially on offense. We couldn't establish the run at all, which was definitely a problem and we kind of became one dimensional and it became tough."
Greenwood's offense cranked back up again in the final quarter as Bredlau broke free on scoring runs of 49 and 42 yards while Xander Hinker added a 36-yard touchdown run with 2:29 left for the final score of the game. Greenwood was coming off a 79-0 win over Tri-County, the second time in three weeks the Indians scored at 79 points. They also defeated Port Edwards 80-18 on Oct. 9.
Dale Tetrault had eight catches for 130 yards while Hanson caught nine passes for 88 yards for the Macks.
McDonell is back in action next week in another Thursday night matchup at Dorais Field when the Macks host Clayton.
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20
