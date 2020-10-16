Prep Football: Big plays on defense, special teams push Menomonie past Chi-Hi

MENOMONIE — A few too many mistakes and an offense that took a little too long to get going doomed the Chi-Hi football team on Friday night.

The Cardinals outgained Menomonie by more than 100 yards but many of the game's big plays went the way of the home team as the Mustangs prevailed 24-6 on Friday evening at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.

Menomonie (3-1, 3-1) scored on its first two drives of the game on shorter fields before a pair of big special teams plays pushed the Mustang advantage to 24-0 one play into the second half.

"We just made too many mistakes, you can't make a mistake against Menomonie," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. "They're going to capitalize on it and our young kids just made a few too many tonight but they battled. They didn't quit. They came back and I'm proud of them."

The Cardinals (2-2, 2-2) were outgained 100-52 in the first half, but found more success in the second half and were able to get into the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter when Brayden Warwick found Isaac Frenette on a 24-yard touchdown pass to close the gap to 24-6.

Frenette had a monster game for the Cardinals with 11 catches for 169 yards as quarterback Brayden Warwick threw for 233 yards on 20-of-33 completions.