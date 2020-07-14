Prep Football: Big Rivers sees rare change as New Richmond returns, River Falls departs

Adding the Wildcats for the non-league portion of the schedule was important for LaBuda and the Mustangs, not just for a good test on the field but also to get a nonconference game closer to home. In recent years, Menomonie has traveled long distances in state to play the likes of Lake Mills, Oshkosh North and Greendale as well as out-of-state foes like Chaska (Minn.) and St. Francis (Ill.).

Both the Cardinals and Mustangs maintain Holmen on their nonconference schedule, while the Cardinals will also play D.C. Everest in the second week, the first matchup between the Cardinals and Evergreens since 2004. The Big Rivers Conference has featured nonconference games across the league in the first two weeks each season since 2003, but with all conferences statewide operating under the same guidelines it helps to create more opportunities to schedule nonconference games.

New Richmond was by far the largest program in the Middle Border, more than 400 students larger than Osceola (521) with the district gaining enrollment.

New Richmond coach Reggie Larson’s program is excited for the move to the Big Rivers Conference but knows the step up from playing Division 3-4 size schools to playing teams from Division 1-3 will create a steep learning curve.