Prep Football: Big second quarter helps push unbeaten Cumberland past Bloomer
Prep Football | Cumberland 42, Bloomer 14

Prep Football: Big second quarter helps push unbeaten Cumberland past Bloomer

Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20

Bloomer's Dalton Cook lunges ahead for yardage against Cumberland on Friday evening in Bloomer.

 BRANDON BERG

BLOOMER — Three touchdowns in the second quarter helped the Cumberland football team take a lead it wouldn't relinquish on the way to a 42-14 victory over Bloomer on Friday evening.

Cumberland and Bloomer played to a 6-6 tie in the first quarter before Sam Schradle's 15-yard touchdown run set the tone as the first of three scores to send the Beavers into halftime with a 28-6 lead. Maddux Allen found Deshaun Ames for a touchdown pass later in the second quarter with Isaac Runstrom also returning a fumble 45 yards for a score to cap a big second quarter for the Beavers (3-0, 3-0).

Allen and Gavin Larcow opened the scoring in the contest when Allen found Larcow for a 46-yard catch and run for a score to cap Cumberland's first drive in the end zone with a 6-0 lead.

Bloomer (1-2, 1-2) used a big play on defense to set up its lone touchdown of the first half after a botched connection on a snap was bounced on by Logan Nelson, setting up the Blackhawks at the Cumberland 33-yard line. The 'Hawks methodically worked their way down the field and on fourth and goal from the three found the end zone when Ethan Rothbauer took the misdirection toss around the left side and into the end zone to even up the game at six with 2:27 left in the first quarter.

With the win Cumberland stays tied atop the Heart O'North Conference standings with also-unbeaten Northwestern and Spooner.

Bloomer plays at Spooner next Friday.

