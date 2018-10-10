BLOOMER — The Bloomer football team has battled injuries seemingly all season long.
But as the Blackhawks (6-2, 4-2) prepare to close the regular season at Hayward (3-5, 3-3) this Friday, the team is getting healthier.
And that could be bad news for whomever the ’Hawks face in the postseason.
Bloomer won its first four games of the season in convincing fashion before injuries and stronger competition caught up to the Blackhawks in defeats to still-unbeaten Northwestern and playoff-bound Cumberland. But the ‘Hawks have been getting more players back in recent weeks and even though those injuries have limited top rushers Zach and Caleb Ruf, the team has shown a roster more than capable of picking up the slack on the ground.
Bloomer enters week nine leading the county in rushing yards at 278.3 per contest. The team has at least 273 yards in each of its last three games and overall has eclipsed that mark in six of eight games.
Six different players have run for at least 94 yards in a game this season as the Blackhawks have gotten back on track with an all-hands-on-deck performance.
Jesse Buchli has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in each of the last two games, including 123 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries in last Friday’s win over Barron. The 265-pound senior Buchli would be the largest player on many teams, but in Bloomer he has gotten more carries this year and the player described as a ‘huge dude’ by coach John Post has made the most of it.
“He’s improved a bunch and we’ve rotated things around him,” Post said of Buchli.
The stable of backs offer something for everyone with some smaller, quicker backs along with some bruisers that can get the short yards when needed.
“A lot of them have ran the ball. We’re big and we let the little guys run and if we want to get more yards, we put the big guys in and pound in the middle,” Buchli said of the running backs.
Buchli was also a perfect 5-of-5 on two-point conversion runs last week.
Tucker Kempe has shown big-play ability out of the backfield, finding the end zone in three consecutive games. Kempe ran for 156 yards against Cumberland and brings a speed compliment to the power Buchli and others provide.
“He’s a great athlete,” Post said of Kempe. “The second fastest guy on the field behind Zach (Ruf) and that’s legit. He’s a fast kid. He’s not huge, but he’s shifty and can step in if we need him to.”
Leif Iverson has 329 rushing yards and five touchdowns and tight end Bradley Sarauer even got in on the act in Bloomer’s 42-32 win over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Sept. 28. After injuries struck early in the game, Sarauer found himself the beneficiary of 24 carries and the 6-foot-4, 235-pound standout up front made the most of it by running for 152 yards and two scores in the win.
No matter who has taken the handoffs, the backs agree the reason for success starts up front.
“We couldn’t do it without the line and I couldn’t do it without them and the running backs couldn’t do it without them,” Kempe said of offensive line. “I don’t think people give the gratitude to the line and think the running backs are all that but it’s mostly the line that’s helping us and we need to appreciate them a lot.”
Quarterback Zach Ruf and running back Caleb Ruf combined to run for more than 2,000 yards and scored 28 touchdowns on the ground a season ago, but have been in and out of the lineup due to injury. Zach Ruf missed time in the middle of the season but his return has helped on both sides of the ball while Caleb Ruf ran for 379 yards and six scores in the first three games but has seen little time due to injury since. Caleb Ruf recently had thumb surgery and is scheduled to have stitches removed later this week, meaning it is possible he could play Friday. If the senior running back doesn’t play this Friday, his return could come next week in the playoffs to add more depth and power to an already strong running back group.
Bloomer closes the regular season against a Hurricanes team that needs a win to earn a trip to the playoffs.
The ‘Hawks are already in the postseason, clinching the program’s 15th consecutive postseason trip with last week’s win. Right now projections have them right on the line between Division 4 and 5. Wherever they end up, Bloomer will be a tough out and for the first time in a while, the team feels like it’s getting back to full strength.
Bloomer started the year with victories over playoff-bound Somerset and Spooner along with Division 3 program Lakeland and Ladysmith and at one time was ranked highly in the WisSports.net Division 4 state coaches poll.
“Our kids have done a nice job of sticking together,” Post said. “A lot of teams when you lose the players we have — and at some point it was eight kids, some were starters some were two-way players — I don’t know any Division 4 teams that can afford that. Our kids have stepped up, we’ve taken our lumps by getting beat twice in a row. But it wasn’t like we were blown out and we had some kids step up and earn their keep so to speak. So I’m looking forward to going forward, hopefully kids will be back and we can return to how we were playing in week one and two.”
