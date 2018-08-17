BLOOMER — With a strong cast of returning players, the Bloomer football team started right where they left off from a season ago.
Caleb and Zach Ruf combined for seven rushing touchdowns and the defense forced some timely turnovers as the Blackhawks rolled to a 50-19 nonconference win over Somerset on Friday night in Bloomer.
For the first game action of the season, Bloomer coach John Post felt good about the team's execution. Besides a few common early-season mistakes, Post said the team's defense stood out.
"I feel pretty good (about the team's play)," he said. "The kids they bobbled the punt and obviously gave them a 40-yard play, we blew couple tackles, otherwise they didn’t have any offense, in my opinion."
Bloomer quickly ran their way to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter with the help of some explosive runs from Caleb Ruf.
After a 12-play drive that was capped with 14-yard scamper by Zach Ruf to get the Blackhawks on the board for the first time of the season, the defense forced a punt.
Three plays later Caleb Ruf dashed 67 yards down the left sideline for Bloomer's second score of the evening.
Ruf then went 44 yards for a score on the next possession with under a minute left in the first quarter as the Blackhawks took the big advantage into the first stoppage of play.
Somerset started poorly, but wasn't ready to give in just yet. On the first play of the second quarter, running back Jack Peterson broke through the line on his way to a 64-yard touchdown.
Peterson tallied 297 rushing yards in last season's matchup, but beside his long touchdown run he had to earn every yard.
Midway through the second, the Blackawks made their first mistake of the season as they failed to communicate on a punt and turned it over. The ball caromed off a Bloomer player and was recovered by the Spartans.
Somerset began at their own 33 and wasted no time capitalizing as quarterback William Piletich found the endzone five plays later. The Spartans cut the early Blackhawks lead to seven at 20-13.
Bloomer's big advantage had quickly evaporated but the veteran team is filled with capable playmakers. Following an array of penalties, Bloomer found themselves in a 2nd and 25.
The Blackhawks went to the air for one of the few times on the night. Zach Ruf connected with Bradley Sarauer for 24 yards to make it a manageable down and distance. Bloomer converted and went down to score with a little more than two minutes left in the half. With all the big runs on the night, the pass gave the momentum back to Bloomer after Somerset had erased much of Bloomer's early lead.
"Bradley is a tough kid to stop," Post said. "He’s a strong kid, he’s got great hands and he runs great routes. If he can get himself to close to open, I believe he’s going to catch it."
Sarauer caught all three of Ruf's completions in the game for a total of 46 yards.
Bloomer once again started quickly to begin a half. The defense forced a three-and-out before taking down the punter after a poor snap, giving the offense the ball at the Somerset 22-yard line. Caleb Ruf ended the drive with a six-yard score and on the ensuing kickoff Somerset fumbled the ball allowing the Blackhawks to recover.
This time Zach Ruf found paydirt to go up 42-13 with six minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Bloomer would force two more turnovers over the course of the second half. Bloomer tacked on a score late in the third before Somerset scored one last time midway through the fourth.
Zach Ruf ran for 172 yards on 18 carries and found the end zone four times. Caleb Ruf scored on three of his 17 carries as he rushed for 141 yards.
Peterson led the way offensively for Somerset gaining 172 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown.
Even with the convincing win, a team with high expectations like Bloomer is always looking for more. Post didn't like stacking mistakes together which killed a drive forcing the teams only punt of game and he wants to see them playing mistake-free football as the season progresses.
"(We need to) just keep playing our game," Post said. "We punted once. That was three mistakes in a row, you can’t do that. Other than that, I feel good (about the team’s performance).
"We’re just fortunate there was no injuries and we came out on top," he said. "Somerset is a quality program, but it obviously went our way tonight, so we feel good."
The Blackhawks have their first road game of the season as they travel to Lakeland next Friday.
