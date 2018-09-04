The Bloomer football team received votes in this week's Associated Press Medium Division state poll, released on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (3-0) earned four total points and were an honorable mention in this week's poll. Bloomer plays at Ladysmith this Friday.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial was the top-ranked team in the Medium Division while Fond du Lac and Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs also maintained their spots in the Large and Small Divisions, respectively.
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
|Large Division (enrollment 900+)
|School
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. Fond du Lac
|(9)
|3-0
|99
|1
|2. Brookfield Central
|(1)
|3-0
|86
|2
|3. Waunakee
|-
|3-0
|79
|3
|4. Kimberly
|-
|2-1
|68
|4
|5. Muskego
|-
|3-0
|60
|5
|6. Franklin
|-
|3-0
|52
|6
|7. Bay Port
|-
|3-0
|30
|T7
|8. Neenah
|-
|3-0
|19
|9
|(tie) Monona Grove
|-
|3-0
|19
|T10
|10. Marquette University
|-
|3-0
|13
|8
Others receiving votes: Mequon Homestead 12. Madison Memorial 7. Hudson 2. Milwaukee University School 2. Janesville Craig 1. Menasha 1.
|Medium Division (301-899)
|School
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial
|(9)
|3-0
|98
|1
|2. Lodi
|(1)
|3-0
|84
|3
|3. St. Croix Central
|-
|3-0
|70
|4
|4. New Berlin Eisenhower
|-
|3-0
|64
|5
|5. Green Bay Notre Dame
|-
|3-0
|58
|6
|6. Amherst
|-
|2-1
|50
|T7
|7. Racine St. Catherine's
|-
|3-0
|38
|T7
|8. Mount Horeb/Barneveld
|-
|2-1
|29
|2
|9. Rice Lake
|-
|3-0
|20
|10
|10. West De Pere
|-
|3-0
|7
|NR
|(tie) Lake Mills
|-
|2-1
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 6. Omro 6. 14, Bloomer 4. Kenosha St. Joseph 3. Little Chute 3. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2. McFarland 1.
|Small Division (300 and lower)
|School
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. Fond du Lac Springs
|(10)
|3-0
|100
|1
|2. Bangor
|-
|3-0
|83
|2
|3. Edgar
|-
|3-0
|75
|4
|(tie) Lake Country Lutheran
|-
|3-0
|75
|3
|5. Iola-Scandinavia
|-
|3-0
|58
|5
|6. Black Hawk
|-
|2-0
|37
|6
|7. Racine Lutheran
|-
|3-0
|33
|7
|8. Eau Claire Regis
|-
|3-0
|31
|8
|9. Fall River
|-
|4-0
|27
|10
|10. Grantsburg
|-
|3-0
|14
|9
Others receiving votes: Pecatonica-Argyle 7. Randolph 3. Belleville 3. Johnson Creek 3. Living Word Lutheran 1.
