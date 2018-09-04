Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Bloomer Logo (Online)

The Bloomer football team received votes in this week's Associated Press Medium Division state poll, released on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks (3-0) earned four total points and were an honorable mention in this week's poll. Bloomer plays at Ladysmith this Friday.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial was the top-ranked team in the Medium Division while Fond du Lac and Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs also maintained their spots in the Large and Small Divisions, respectively.

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

 
Large Division (enrollment 900+)
School RecordPtsPv
1. Fond du Lac(9)3-0991
2. Brookfield Central(1)3-0862
3. Waunakee-3-0793
4. Kimberly-2-1684
5. Muskego-3-0605
6. Franklin-3-0526
7. Bay Port-3-030T7
8. Neenah-3-0199
(tie) Monona Grove-3-019T10
10. Marquette University-3-0138

Others receiving votes: Mequon Homestead 12. Madison Memorial 7. Hudson 2. Milwaukee University School 2. Janesville Craig 1. Menasha 1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
 
Medium Division (301-899)
School RecordPtsPv
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial(9)3-0981
2. Lodi(1)3-0843
3. St. Croix Central-3-0704
4. New Berlin Eisenhower-3-0645
5. Green Bay Notre Dame-3-0586
6. Amherst-2-150T7
7. Racine St. Catherine's-3-038T7
8. Mount Horeb/Barneveld-2-1292
9. Rice Lake-3-02010
10. West De Pere-3-07NR
(tie) Lake Mills-2-17NR
 

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 6. Omro 6. 14, Bloomer 4. Kenosha St. Joseph 3. Little Chute 3. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2. McFarland 1.

 
Small Division (300 and lower)
School RecordPtsPv
1. Fond du Lac Springs(10)3-01001
2. Bangor-3-0832
3. Edgar-3-0754
(tie) Lake Country Lutheran-3-0753
5. Iola-Scandinavia-3-0585
6. Black Hawk-2-0376
7. Racine Lutheran-3-0337
8. Eau Claire Regis-3-0318
9. Fall River-4-02710
10. Grantsburg-3-0149

Others receiving votes: Pecatonica-Argyle 7. Randolph 3. Belleville 3. Johnson Creek 3. Living Word Lutheran 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.