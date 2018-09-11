The Bloomer football team received votes in the most recent Associated Press Medium Division state poll, released on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (4-0) earned three voting points and were among the honorable mentions in the poll.
Fond du Lac (Large Division), Lodi (Medium) and Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (Small) were the top-ranked teams in their respective polls.
Bloomer hosts also unbeaten Northwestern on Friday.
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
|Large Division (enrollment 900+)
|School
|Record
|Pts
|LW
|1. Fond du Lac
|(8)
|4-0
|89
|1
|2. Waunakee
|(1)
|4-0
|77
|3
|3. Brookfield Central
|-
|4-0
|66
|2
|4. Kimberly
|-
|3-1
|62
|4
|5. Muskego
|-
|4-0
|56
|5
|6. Franklin
|-
|4-0
|45
|6
|7. Bay Port
|-
|4-0
|24
|7
|8. Neenah
|-
|4-0
|22
|T8
|9. Monona Grove
|-
|4-0
|18
|T8
|10. Marquette University
|-
|4-0
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Madison Memorial 11. Mequon Homestead 7. Menasha 2. Hudson 2.
|Medium Division (301-899)
|School
|Record
|Pts
|LW
|1. Lodi
|(6)
|4-0
|85
|2
|2. St. Croix Central
|-
|4-0
|76
|3
|3. New Berlin Eisenhower
|(2)
|4-0
|75
|4
|4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial
|(1)
|3-1
|67
|1
|5. Racine St. Catherine's
|-
|4-0
|46
|7
|6. Amherst
|-
|3-1
|39
|6
|7. Rice Lake
|-
|4-0
|29
|9
|8. Green Bay Notre Dame
|-
|3-1
|25
|5
|9. West De Pere
|-
|4-0
|16
|T10
|10. Mount Horeb/Barneveld
|-
|3-1
|12
|8
Others receiving votes: Little Chute 8. New Berlin West 4. Bloomer 3. Greendale Martin Luther 2. Lake Mills 2. Plymouth 2. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2. Omro 1. McFarland 1.
|Small Division (300 and lower)
|School
|Record
|Pts
|LW
|1. Fond du Lac Springs
|(8)
|4-0
|89
|1
|2. Bangor
|-
|4-0
|73
|2
|3. Edgar
|-
|4-0
|69
|T3
|4. Lake Country Lutheran
|(1)
|4-0
|68
|T3
|5. Iola-Scandinavia
|-
|4-0
|57
|5
|6. Black Hawk
|-
|3-0
|40
|6
|7. Eau Claire Regis
|-
|4-0
|32
|8
|8. Grantsburg
|-
|4-0
|18
|10
|9. Fall River
|-
|4-0
|17
|9
|10. Belleville
|-
|4-0
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Johnson Creek 6. Hilbert 4. Racine Lutheran 3. Stratford 3. Pecatonica/Argyle 3. Fall Creek 3. Living Word Lutheran 2.
