The Bloomer football team received votes in the most recent Associated Press Medium Division state poll, released on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks (4-0) earned three voting points and were among the honorable mentions in the poll.

Fond du Lac (Large Division), Lodi (Medium) and Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (Small) were the top-ranked teams in their respective polls.

Bloomer hosts also unbeaten Northwestern on Friday.

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

 
Large Division (enrollment 900+)
School RecordPtsLW
1. Fond du Lac(8)4-0891
2. Waunakee(1)4-0773
3. Brookfield Central-4-0662
4. Kimberly-3-1624
5. Muskego-4-0565
6. Franklin-4-0456
7. Bay Port-4-0247
8. Neenah-4-022T8
9. Monona Grove-4-018T8
10. Marquette University-4-01410

Others receiving votes: Madison Memorial 11. Mequon Homestead 7. Menasha 2. Hudson 2.

 
Medium Division (301-899)
School RecordPtsLW
1. Lodi(6)4-0852
2. St. Croix Central-4-0763
3. New Berlin Eisenhower(2)4-0754
4. Waukesha Catholic Memorial(1)3-1671
5. Racine St. Catherine's-4-0467
6. Amherst-3-1396
7. Rice Lake-4-0299
8. Green Bay Notre Dame-3-1255
9. West De Pere-4-016T10
10. Mount Horeb/Barneveld-3-1128

Others receiving votes: Little Chute 8. New Berlin West 4. Bloomer 3. Greendale Martin Luther 2. Lake Mills 2. Plymouth 2. Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2. Omro 1. McFarland 1.

 
Small Division (300 and lower)
School RecordPtsLW
1. Fond du Lac Springs(8)4-0891
2. Bangor-4-0732
3. Edgar-4-069T3
4. Lake Country Lutheran(1)4-068T3
5. Iola-Scandinavia-4-0575
6. Black Hawk-3-0406
7. Eau Claire Regis-4-0328
8. Grantsburg-4-01810
9. Fall River-4-0179
10. Belleville-4-08NR

Others receiving votes: Johnson Creek 6. Hilbert 4. Racine Lutheran 3. Stratford 3. Pecatonica/Argyle 3. Fall Creek 3. Living Word Lutheran 2.

