BLOOMER — At the start of each season, the Bloomer football team has a pair of primary goals.
The Blackhawks want to be in contention for the Heart O’North Conference championship and the team wants to qualify for the playoffs. No matter how many faces may change year to year, those two objectives remain constant.
As John Post enters his 15th season leading the Blackhawks, Bloomer again comes into the fall looking to accomplish those two things. And the Blackhawks enter the season set up well with a strong cast of returners from a team that advanced to the third round of the Division 4 playoffs a season ago.
“We should be able to pick up where we left off, hopefully,” Post said.
Quarterback Zach Ruf (2,112 total yards, 30 total touchdowns on offense to go with seven interceptions on defense), running back Caleb Ruf (1,115 rushing yards, 13 total touchdowns), defensive lineman Bradley Sarauer (47.5 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss), offensive lineman Jayzson Thompson (All-Chippewa County special mention), defensive lineman Loren Stolt (second team All-Heart O’North) and a strong roster on both sides of the ball give the team no shortage of talent as the Blackhawks look for their 27th Heart O’North Conference championship and 15th straight trip to the playoffs.
But even with what they have returning, success is not a given according to Post. The veteran coach is happy with the work his players have put in thus far, but he knows that nothing is won in the preseason.
“When the kids have a year (of experience) under their belt it’s nice to come back, they’ve put some time in this summer working and everything is a mystery at this point for everybody,” Post said.
The team will have a number of seniors to replace with five players that earned All-Chippewa County accolades and many more that were important to Bloomer’s strong 2017 campaign.
Last year’s team ran the first two legs of a Middle Border Conference gauntlet in the playoffs, defeating Ellsworth and top-seeded Osceola before falling to eventual state runner-up Saint Croix Central in the quarterfinals. It was the 11th time in Post’s first 14 seasons the team won at least one playoff game.
The Blackhawks play five of their nine regular season games at home, beginning with the season opener against Somerset on Friday, Aug. 17. Bloomer plays at Lakeland one week later before opening the Heart O’North Conference schedule with Spooner on Aug. 31.
The ‘Hawks face a key three-week stretch in weeks five through seven when they host Northwestern (Sept. 14), play at Cumberland (Sept. 21) and welcome in Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (Sept. 28). Those three teams finished tied for second in the league title race behind the Blackhawks a season ago and each made the playoffs. Bloomer then closes out the season by hosting Barron (Oct. 5) and at Hayward (Oct. 12).
Overall Bloomer has finished in the top four of the conference a staggering 66 out of 76 years in the Heart O’North. If the Blackhawks can avoid the injury bug, they stand a good chance of adding to that impressive mark in the 2018 season.
“Kids need to know the offense and need to fill the spots for the seniors that are gone,” Post said of the biggest things to focus on leading into the season. “We’re still working on that.”
