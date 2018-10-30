Bloomer senior Bradley Sarauer has been named to the All-Heart O'North Conference first team on both offense and defense for the 2018 season.
Sarauer made the first team as an end/flanker on offense and the first team defense as a defensive lineman. Senior Jayzson Thompson was a first-team selection at offensive lineman while senior Carter Welch was a first-team choice at center. Defensively, senior Jesse Buchli was chosen to the first team at defensive lineman.
Senior linebacker Elijah Prill was chosen to the second team as a linebacker
Northwestern's Reagan Ruffi was chosen as the conference's offensive player of the year and Northwestern's Gervase Thompson IV was selected as the league's defensive player of the year.
First Team — Offense
Ends/Flankers—Bradley Sarauer, Bloomer, Senior; Jack Martens, Cumberland, Sophomore; Brody Payton, Northwestern, Senior
Offensive Linemen—Jayzson Thompson, Bloomer, Senior; Nate Ohman, Northwestern, Senior; Justin Sedin, Northwestern, Senior; Gervase Thompson IV, Northwestern, Senior
Center—Carter Welch, Bloomer, Senior
Quarterback—Warren Williams, Barron, Senior; Reid Olson, Cumberland, Senior
Running Backs—Nate Sorensen, Hayward, Senior; Reagan Ruffi, Northwestern, Senior; Samuel Melton, Spooner, Senior
First Team — Defense
Defensive Lineman—Jesse Buchli, Bloomer, Senior; Bradley Sarauer, Bloomer, Senior; Carson Holsclaw, Northwestern, Senior; Isaiah Huray, Northwestern, Junior; Joshua Carroll, Spooner, Senior
Linebackers—Bronson Schofield, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Senior; Trevor Janowicz, Northwestern, Senior; Gervase Thompson IV, Northwestern, Senior; Chase Melton, Spooner, Senior
Corners/Safeties—Andrew Barnes, Cumberland, Senior; Caden Dupee, Ladysmith, Senior; Keegan Plasch, Northwestern, Senior
Specialists
Kicker—Isaac Nichols, Northwestern, Junior
Returner—Riley Bodsberg, Cumberland, Senior
Player of the Year Offense — Reagan Ruffi, Northwestern, Senior; Defense — Gervase Thompson IV Northwestern Senior
Second Team — Offense
Ends/Flankers—Wyatt Boe, Barron, Junior; Phillip Gilbertson, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Senior; Andrew Barnes, Cumberland, Senior
Offensive Linemen—Jacob Konvicka, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Senior; Kyle Curphy, Northwestern, Senior; Devin Busch, Spooner, Senior; Brett Jepson, Spooner, Senior
Center—Spencer Blonk, Spooner, Senior
Quarterback—Craig Burger, Hayward, Senior; Jake Brill, Northwestern, Junior
Running Backs—Jacob Palumbo, Ladysmith, Senior; Trevor Janowicz, Northwestern, Senior; Chase Melton, Spooner, Senior
Second Team — Defense
Defensive Lineman—Jacob Konvicka, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Senior; Wade Stanger, Ladysmith, Sophomore; Nate Ohman, Northwestern, Senior
Linebackers—Elijah Prill, Bloomer, Senior; Reid Olson, Cumberland, Senior; Hunter Strapon, Hayward, Senior; Jager Stillson, Northwestern, Junior; Samuel Melton, Spooner, Senior
Corners/Safeties—Bryson Mazur, Northwestern, Junior; Sam Risley, Northwestern, Senior; John Nauertz, Spooner, Senior
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.