Bloomer senior Bradley Sarauer has been named to the All-Heart O'North Conference first team on both offense and defense for the 2018 season.

Sarauer made the first team as an end/flanker on offense and the first team defense as a defensive lineman. Senior Jayzson Thompson was a first-team selection at offensive lineman while senior Carter Welch was a first-team choice at center. Defensively, senior Jesse Buchli was chosen to the first team at defensive lineman.

Senior linebacker Elijah Prill was chosen to the second team as a linebacker

Northwestern's Reagan Ruffi was chosen as the conference's offensive player of the year and Northwestern's Gervase Thompson IV was selected as the league's defensive player of the year.

First Team — Offense

Ends/Flankers—Bradley Sarauer, Bloomer, Senior; Jack Martens, Cumberland, Sophomore; Brody Payton, Northwestern, Senior

Offensive Linemen—Jayzson Thompson, Bloomer, Senior; Nate Ohman, Northwestern, Senior; Justin Sedin, Northwestern, Senior; Gervase Thompson IV, Northwestern, Senior

Center—Carter Welch, Bloomer, Senior

Quarterback—Warren Williams, Barron, Senior; Reid Olson, Cumberland, Senior

Running Backs—Nate Sorensen, Hayward, Senior; Reagan Ruffi, Northwestern, Senior; Samuel Melton, Spooner, Senior

First Team — Defense

Defensive Lineman—Jesse Buchli, Bloomer, Senior; Bradley Sarauer, Bloomer, Senior; Carson Holsclaw, Northwestern, Senior; Isaiah Huray, Northwestern, Junior; Joshua Carroll, Spooner, Senior

Linebackers—Bronson Schofield, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Senior; Trevor Janowicz, Northwestern, Senior; Gervase Thompson IV, Northwestern, Senior; Chase Melton, Spooner, Senior

Corners/Safeties—Andrew Barnes, Cumberland, Senior; Caden Dupee, Ladysmith, Senior; Keegan Plasch, Northwestern, Senior

Specialists

Kicker—Isaac Nichols, Northwestern, Junior

Returner—Riley Bodsberg, Cumberland, Senior

Player of the Year Offense — Reagan Ruffi, Northwestern, Senior; Defense — Gervase Thompson IV Northwestern Senior

Second Team — Offense

Ends/Flankers—Wyatt Boe, Barron, Junior; Phillip Gilbertson, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Senior; Andrew Barnes, Cumberland, Senior

Offensive Linemen—Jacob Konvicka, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Senior; Kyle Curphy, Northwestern, Senior; Devin Busch, Spooner, Senior; Brett Jepson, Spooner, Senior

Center—Spencer Blonk, Spooner, Senior

Quarterback—Craig Burger, Hayward, Senior; Jake Brill, Northwestern, Junior

Running Backs—Jacob Palumbo, Ladysmith, Senior; Trevor Janowicz, Northwestern, Senior; Chase Melton, Spooner, Senior

Second Team — Defense

Defensive Lineman—Jacob Konvicka, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Senior; Wade Stanger, Ladysmith, Sophomore; Nate Ohman, Northwestern, Senior

Linebackers—Elijah Prill, Bloomer, Senior; Reid Olson, Cumberland, Senior; Hunter Strapon, Hayward, Senior; Jager Stillson, Northwestern, Junior; Samuel Melton, Spooner, Senior

Corners/Safeties—Bryson Mazur, Northwestern, Junior; Sam Risley, Northwestern, Senior; John Nauertz, Spooner, Senior

