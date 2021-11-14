Prep Football: Bloomer's Strand, Crane and Rothbauer earn All-Heart O'North first team

Bloomer seniors Jack Strand, Connor Crane and Bowen Rothbauer each earned All-Heart O'North Conference first team honors for the 2021 season.

The quarterback Strand, end/flanker Crane and inside linebacker Rothbauer were chosen to the first team.

Senior running back Marcus Harelstad and junior outside linebacker Ethan Rubenzer were picked to the second team at their respective positions.

St. Croix Falls senior running back Dayo Oye was picked as the Heart O'North Conference Offensive Player of the Year while Northwestern senior Austin Schlies were picked as the Heart O'North Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

All-Heart O'North Conference

First Team Offense

End/Flankers—Connor Crane, Bloomer; Gavin Jarchow, Cumberland; CJ Thompson, Northwestern. Offensive Lineman—William Weise, Barron; Isaac Runstrom, Cumberland; Ben Benes, Northwestern; Ian Smith, Northwestern; Nick Adler, Spooner; Brock Sawicki, St. Croix Falls. Quarterback—Jack Strand, Bloomer; Luke Sedin, Northwestern. Running Back—Greg Ohman, Northwestern; Austin Schlies, Northwestern; Isaac Hopke, Spooner; Dayo Oye, St. Croix Falls. Utility—Edward Chafer, Cumberland.

Player of the Year—Dayo Oye, St. Croix Falls.

First Team Defense

Defensive Line—Vinny Murray, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Ben Benes, Northwestern; Ian Smith, Northwestern; Brock Sawicki, St. Croix Falls. Outside Linebackers/Defense Ends—Tanner Kaufman, Northwestern; Austin Schlies, Northwestern; Nick Adler, Spooner. Inside Linebackers—Caiden LaLiberty, Barron; Bowen Rothbauer, Bloomer; Isaac Runstron, Cumberland; Greg Ohman, Northwestern. Corners/Safeties—Gavin Jarchow, Cumberland; Jase Nelson, Northwestern; CJ Thompson, Northwestern; Isaac Hopke, Spooner; Brady Belisle, St. Croix Falls.

Player of the Year—Austin Schlies, Northwestern.

First Team Specialists

Kicker—Dawson Kriske, Northwestern. Punter—Bryn Gouker, St. Croix Falls.

Second Team Offense

End/Flangers—Gavin Gordon, Barron; Trevor Eliason, Northwestern; Jase Nelson, Northwestern; Bryn Gouker, St. Croix Falls. Offensive Line—Vinny Murry, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Elijah Tetner, Cumberland; Andrew Bourque, Northwestern; Shane Schiff, Northwestern; Bryce McCurdy, St. Croix Falls. Quarterback—Brady Belisle, St. Croix Falls. Running Back—Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer; Drew Griffith, Cumberland; Brandon Meister, Spooner; Jimmy Melton, Spooner. Utility—Tanner Kaufman.

Second Team Defense

Defensive Line—Bryce Colburn, Cumberland; Shane Schiff, Northwestern. Outside Linebackers—Ethan Rubenzer, Bloomer; Caleb Gillett, Cameron; Lawson Davis, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Edward Chafer, Cumberland. Inside Linebacker—Tristan Wendt, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Nick Makela, Northwestern; Brandon Meister, Spooner. Corners/Safties—Jax Effertz, Cumberland; Kole Paulson, Northwestern; Bryn Gouker, St. Croix Falls.

Second Team Specialist

Kicker—Andrew Nauertz, Spooner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0