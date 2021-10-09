Prep Football: Cadott edges Clear Lake, keeps playoff hopes alive

CADOTT — Gavin Tegels ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns and Ryan Sonnentag snagged a late interception to help the Cadott football team earn a 15-14 Dunn-St. Croix win over Clear Lake on Friday evening.

The victory keeps Cadott's playoff hopes alive as the Hornets (4-4, 3-3) head for the final week of the regular season.

Kaleb Sonnentag had a team-high 99 yards on eight carries while Tegels added 84 runs and two scores on 15 attempts. Tegels' two-yard touchdown run with 3:46 left tied the game at 14 before Peter Weir booted the extra point to give the Hornets a one-point lead.

“Our o-line they just had a great game," Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said. "If we wouldn’t have had penalties I feel like we could’ve put up 40 points on them. But they played well, they really did.”

Clear Lake got the ball back looking for a response but Sonnentag snagged an interception on a Warriors third-and-nine on the Cadott side of the field with 2:59 to go. The Hornets drained off nearly two minutes of the clock until a fumble gave Clear Lake one last chance.

But the defense had one more stop in it and kept the Warriors from moving much before clinching the win.

Early on it appeared Friday's game could be an offensive shootout after the Warriors took the opening drive of the game 72 yards for a touchdown. Dominic Leintz broke free on a 19-yard touchdown run to cap the 10-play series before Cashton Henck added the two-point conversion to put Clear Lake in front 8-0. Cadott moved inside the Clear Lake 10-yard line on its first possession, but fumbled the ball back to the Warriors to miss out on an early scoring chance.

Cadott's defense got the ball back to the offense at midfield and the Hornets were in the end zone after six plays as a 29-yard run from Tegels helped set up his eventual four-yard scoring run. Nick Fasbender's two-point conversion run tied the game at eight with 2:01 left in the first. The score stayed that way until the fourth when the Warriors converted a fourth-and-one with a 22-yard touchdown run with 8:22 remaining to take a 14-8 lead. The Hornets thwarted Clear Lake's pass attempt on the conversion and responded with a go-ahead drive.

Ryan Sonnentag had one reception for 23 yards for Cadott. As a team the Hornets ran for 238 yards on 37 carries, but also committed seven penalties.

“We were able to move the ball kinda at will, it was just penalties kept backing us up and the defense settled in and we had a big pick at the end of the game to stall their drive and took over field position after that and kept them at bay," Goettl said.

Clear Lake (2-6, 1-5) had 244 rushing yards on 43 carries for the game.

Nick Fasbender finished with 14 tackles while Tegels added 10.

“I honestly think we’ve got two of the best middle linebackers in the conference between (Nick) Fasbender and (Gavin) Tegels," Goettl said. "Tegels is definitely leading the conference in tackles and Nick Fasbender has to be in there. For a small guy, it’s just amazing how he can close on a back.”

Warren Bowe and Tristan Drier each got to the quarterback with sacks.

The win snaps a mini two-game losing streak for the Hornets and keeps the team's playoff hopes alive. The Hornets host Dunn-St. Croix champion Spring Valley next Friday to close the regular season and can clinch a playoff berth with a win.

“That was one of the big focuses this week was we’ve still got a chance for playoffs, we’ve got to win this one and then we’ll focus on Spring Valley," Goettl said. "But this gives us a light chance already to get in and Spring Valley will be tough but hopefully we match up a little bit. They’re just good everywhere.”

Cadott can still make the playoffs with a loss next week, but would need to wait until late next Friday night after the game to see if they qualified for the 224-team playoff field as the WIAA determines the field across seven divisions with a series of tiebreakers among the teams with 3-4 conference records.

The Hornets last made the playoffs in 2005.

“They’re hungry, they want to make the playoffs," Goettl said. "The seniors the last couple weeks have been stepping up (and) leading. We’ve been lacking that all year and now I think they’re seeing the end of their career and they’re really working hard now.”

