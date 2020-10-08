Prep Football: Cadott offense sharing the workload, success early on in season

The team moved back towards an option style of offense this year, focused on utilizing the different players the team has. Cadott led at halftime of the team’s 20-15 loss to Turtle Lake to open the season on Sept. 25. Tegels said he could see the apprehension with some of the younger players in that game as they played their first varsity contest. But any hesitation went away last week as the Hornets powered through the Wolves.

“The kids, it just came natural to them. When you’re in grade school and just playing football with your friends, that’s what it turned out to be,” Tegels said. “Everyone just did their part and everyone just had fun and even the young kids look like veterans out there.”

Cadott’s move to the Dunn-St. Croix Conference has left them in unfamiliar territory, playing many teams the program has little history with. That has meant crash course scouting sessions with online services like Hudl watching film to get an idea on what teams do.

“You have everyone in school asking ‘well, are they good?’ and you can’t answer it honestly,” Tegels said. “The only thing you can say is I don’t know, because you’ve never seen them play (and) you’ve never heard of them. It’s a whole new learning experience.”