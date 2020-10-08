Prep Football: Cadott offense sharing the workload, success early on in season

CADOTT — The Cadott football team celebrated the program’s first win as a part of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference in a unique way.
The Hornets spent the first part of Monday’s practice time not on a football field, in a weight room or in a classroom watching film, but rather cleaning up the team’s fundraising pumpkin patch site north of town.
Jon Bowe of T&J Concrete donated the land and equipment to plant while Joe Brost of Cloverleaf Farm Supply donated the seed, irrigation and fertilizer. Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said the team made around $2,700 from the patch and Monday the team spent time cleaning up.
Much like the cleanup effort, the team’s 49-16 victory over Elmwood/Plum City last Friday was successful due to the efforts of many people on the roster. The Hornets entered this season knowing they’d contributions from younger players as well as veterans moving to different spots. Five different players found the end zone in the win as Tyler Matherine caught two touchdowns from Gavin Tegels while Nelson Wahl, Ryan Sonnentag and Tegels ran for scores. Wahl also returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Teagan Ritter returned a fumble for a score in the first quarter.
“We’ve got a lot of kids who are real athletic, quick and all about the same so it’s kind of nice to get a nice rotation and stay fresh,” Goettl said of his team’s depth.
Junior Gavin Tegels is one of the veterans on the team but is also among the players making a change. Tegels has taken over at quarterback this year after playing tight end a season ago and has completed 11 of 20 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games.
Playing quarterback is something Tegels has always wanted to do, but the opportunity did not present itself until this season. The junior said the hardest part of the transition is making sure his footwork is sound while also needing to know where everyone should be on every play.
“You’ve got to know all the plays,” Tegels said. “You’ve got to know what everyone is doing on the play – wide receivers, running backs, fullbacks – if you don’t know what they’re doing, you’re not a good quarterback.”
Tegels has the athletic base to make the transition work. A key member of Cadott’s powerhouse wrestling program, Tegels posted a 33-6 record and won the Cloverbelt Conference championship while competing at 195 pounds in his sophomore season.
“He’s just really smart, a really good athlete,” Goettl said of Tegels. “He got a lot faster in the offseason too.”
Wahl took second in Division 3 at 152 at state last season and has found the end zone four times in two games including a pair of kickoff returns for scores.
The team moved back towards an option style of offense this year, focused on utilizing the different players the team has. Cadott led at halftime of the team’s 20-15 loss to Turtle Lake to open the season on Sept. 25. Tegels said he could see the apprehension with some of the younger players in that game as they played their first varsity contest. But any hesitation went away last week as the Hornets powered through the Wolves.
“The kids, it just came natural to them. When you’re in grade school and just playing football with your friends, that’s what it turned out to be,” Tegels said. “Everyone just did their part and everyone just had fun and even the young kids look like veterans out there.”
Cadott’s move to the Dunn-St. Croix Conference has left them in unfamiliar territory, playing many teams the program has little history with. That has meant crash course scouting sessions with online services like Hudl watching film to get an idea on what teams do.
“You have everyone in school asking ‘well, are they good?’ and you can’t answer it honestly,” Tegels said. “The only thing you can say is I don’t know, because you’ve never seen them play (and) you’ve never heard of them. It’s a whole new learning experience.”
This Friday the Hornets head for Glenwood City to face a Hilltopper team fresh off a 27-14 victory against Clear Lake. The seven-game regular season hasn’t reached the halfway point yet, but Goettl has already seen improvement from his young squad.
“It’s just really nice to get to play and then to watch them grow every week,” Goettl said. “We play a lot of young kids too so they’re improving fast and hopefully we can take that next step this week.”
Turtle Lake currently sits atop the league standings at 2-0 while Glenwood City and Spring Valley are each 1-0 after their scheduled season opener was canceled.
The Hornets have ground to make up in the league title race, but have the time to do it.
“I think a lot of people are sleeping on us, just because we’re young but I think our young guys will step up and figure it out,” Tegels said.
