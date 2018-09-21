Prep Football: Cadott overcomes 13-point deficit, holds on to beat Fall Creek 20-19

CADOTT — After giving up an early lead a week ago the Cadott football team returned the favor.
The Hornets overcame a 13-0 first quarter deficit on their way to a 20-19 win over Fall Creek in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup on Friday in Cadott.
"This game right here was all about teamwork," senior Coy Bowe said. "We came together as a team and said we wanted this win and we came out and got it."
The Hornets were up by one at the Fall Creek 41-yard line with just over two minutes remaining, with a chance to ice the game. After two unsuccessful plays Cadott faced a 3rd-and-9. Bowe ran from the quarterback spot and got hit with about a yard to go, but he kept his feet moving and got some help from his teammates to push across the 30 and get the first down, allowing Cadott to run the clock out.
"Coach told me all I needed was a first down," Bowe said. "That was the biggest thing on my mind, get that first down. As I was getting tackled, I just kept getting lower and I kept chopping my feet and I got that first down and we sealed the game."
Cadott trailed 19-14 following a 79-yard touchdown pass from Fall Creek quarterback Hayden Goodman to Nolan Hellegers.
The Hornets responded by going on a 10-play drive capped by a quarterback sneak at the goal line from Mason Poehls at the 9:57 mark of the fourth quarter.
After back-to-back defensive stops by both Cadott and Fall Creek, the Crickets took over at the 50-yard line with three minutes left in the game.
Facing a 4th-and-7, Goodman dropped back and when evading pressure lost the ball. Fall Creek recovered but turned the ball over on downs allowing Bowe and the Hornets the opportunity to end the game, which they did.
"They brought a few more guys into the box," Fall Creek coach John Goodman said of the Cadott defense. "We didn’t sustain blocks as well (as earlier in the game). It just seemed like we couldn’t make the play that we needed to at the right time."
Fall Creek had jumped out to a 13-0 lead following two first-quarter scores.
On the third offensive play, Fall Creek running back Joseph Kinderman broke away for a 47-yard touchdown.
The following drive on 3rd-and-17, Hayden Goodman found Kinderman for a 62-yard score through the air.
Although Cadott got themselves in the early hole, the team didn't panic.
"I think we were a little excited and wore out from the week of homecoming and the guys just settled in and started reading their keys that we worked all week with them on," Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said.
The Hornets cut into the deficit with about five minutes left before the half as Poehls found Gavin Tegels for a eight-yard touchdown pass, with Bowe running in for the two-point conversion.
Cadott took their first lead of the game when Brady Spaeth powered in from three yards out on third down to go up 14-13 at the 7:53 mark of the fourth quarter.
Coming into the game, Spaeth had ran for more than 100 yards in three straight games. He was bottled up by Fall Creek defense for much of the game, but Goettl said this allowed others to step up, specifically with the passing attack.
"I think a lot of teams are keying on Brady now and we do have a lot of other weapons, we’re back to full strength with our players now," Goettl said. "I think it showed tonight."
Poehls was 6-for-9 passing for 83 yards and a score. Bowe threw for 76 yards on 7-of-11 passing.
Bowe also ran for 48 yards on a dozen carries. Spaeth had a team-high 75 rushing yards including a key 51-yard run following a timely lateral from Bowe that set up the game-winning touchdown.
Nelson Wahl had a big second half with five catches for 67 yard following the break to go along with his one catch for six yards in the first half.
Following Kinderman's long touchdown run, the Cadott defense buckled down holding him to 61 total rushing yards on 11 attempts.
The Crickets found success through the air as Cadott looked to stop the run. Goodman was 6-for-13 for 159 yards and two touchdowns with Hellegers grabbing four balls for 93 yards.
The Hornets will look to carry the momentum into next week as they travel to Spencer/Columbus for a Saturday afternoon showdown.
"This win was huge," Bowe said. "We’ve been so close on a few other game. This one meant so much to us especially since it’s homecoming. This win was awesome."
