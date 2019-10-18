Brady Spaeth had three of those touchdowns to go with 207 rushing yards on 14 carries while Nelson Wahl added 109 yards and a score on eight carries. Josh Briggs ran for two touchdowns, Ethan Tegels added a rushing score and Mason Poehls connected with Teagan Ritter on a 17-yard touchdown pass in the rout.
Cadott almost scored on its second play from scrimmage as Brady Spaeth ripped off what appeared to be a 68-yard touchdown run but the play was called back due to a holding penalties. Nonetheless the Hornets marched down the field and Spaeth scored the first of his touchdowns from 18 yards out. A sack by Brad Irwin and blocked punt by the Hornets set the offense up at the Boyceville 14-yard line and Nelson Wahl went around the outside for a scoring run on the first play of the drive.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Briggs barreled into the end zone from 11 yards out on Cadott's next drive for a score before big runs by Spaeth and Wahl set Spaeth up for a 4-yard touchdown run to put Cadott up 27-0 with one minute and three seconds left in the first quarter. Tegels and Ritter scored in the second for Cadott, who scored touchdowns on six of their eight first-half possessions.
The Cadott defense limited Boyceville to 107 yards of total offense with Briggs and Irwin each grabbing one quarterback sack.
Friday's matchup was a nonconference contest, but beginning next year the two teams will be in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference as Cadott moves over from the Cloverbelt as a part of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's statewide conference realignment.
The Hornets honored their senior class of Poehls, Spaeth, Brant Bowe, Sam Briggs, Mitch Drilling, Ethan Tegels, Josh Briggs, Steven Pfeiffer, Ben Steffes and Jene' Hudacek prior to Friday's game.
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Boyceville at Cadott football 10-18-19
Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!