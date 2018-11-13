Cadott senior CJ Spath and Stanley-Boyd senior Noah Gillingham have each been named to the All-Cloverbelt Conference first team for the 2018 season.
Spath was chosen to the first team defense at defensive lineman while Gillingham was a selection on offense at wide receiver.
Stanley-Boyd senior quarterback LJ Schmelzer, senior offensive lineman Justin Smasal and Cadott junior running back Brady Spaeth were selected to the second team offense. Stanley-Boyd senior linebacker Willy Burich-Reynolds, senior defensive back Ben Milas, Cadott junior defensive lineman Mitch Drilling, senior linebacker Coy Bowe and sophomore specialist Nelson Wahl were all second team selections on the defensive side of the ball.
Stanley-Boyd sophomore running back Bo Chwala, senior offensive lineman Tristan Harris, senior defensive back Clayton Carlson, freshman specialist Mike Karlen, Cadott junior linebacker Ethan Tegels and senior defensive back Noah Kahl were all selected as honorable mentions.
Spencer/Columbus offensive lineman Logan Zschernitz was the conference's offensive player of the year and Eau Claire Regis defensive back Cade Osborn was chosen as the league's defensive player of the year. Eau Claire Regis head coach Bryant Brenner was chosen as the conference's coach of the year and Regis assistant Mike Thalacker was selected as the league's assistant coach of the year.
All-Cloverbelt Conference
First Team Offense
Quarterback—Jarred Mandal, Spencer/Columbus. Running Back—Tyler Klement, Colby; Reece Kellnhofer, Colby; Andrew Ernstmeyer, Eau Claire Regis; Joey Kinderman, Fall Creek. Wide Receiver—Austin Bacon, Spencer/Columbus; Noah Gillingham, Stanley-Boyd. Offensive Lineman—Logan Zschernitz, Spencer/Columbus; Nick Maenner, Eau Claire Regis; Nathan Gorzek, Eau Claire Regis; Logan Hawkey, Colby; Nate Karau, Spencer/Columbus.
First Team Defense
Defensive Lineman—Henry Theisen, Eau Claire Regis; Gavid Killty, Spencer/Columbus; Kadin Peterson, Eau Claire Regis; CJ Spath, Cadott. Linebacker—Carson Hildebrandt, Spencer/Columbus; Hayden Bauman, Spencer/Columbus; Caden Boettcher, Osseo-Fairchild; Will Jordahl, Eau Claire Regis. Defensive Back—Cade Osborn, Eau Claire Regis; Jack Nicolai, Eau Claire Regis; Ethan Meece, Spencer/Columbus. Specialist—Tristan Root, Eau Claire Regis.
Second Team Offense
Quarterback—LJ Schmelzer, Stanley-Boyd; Running Back—Brady Spaeth, Cadott; Luke Mayer, Neillsville/Granton; Hayden Reinders, Eau Claire Regis. Wide Receiver—Harley Schmlezer, Colby; Bret Kostka, Osseo-Fairchild. Offensive Lineman—Mike Anderson, Fall Creek; Tanner Kleinschmidt, Spencer/Columbus; Riley Bauer, Eau Claire Regis; Justin Smasal, Stanley-Boyd; Hunter Roenz, Neillsville/Granton.
Second Team Defense
Defensive Lineman—Jonah Forden, Eau Claire Regis; Garrett Weber, Colby; Cory Meyers, Osseo-Fairchild; Mitch Drilling, Cadott. Linebacker—Coy Bowe, Cadott; Willy Burich-Reynolds, Stanley-Boyd; Paxton Gluch, Altoona; Tommy Schmidt, Eau Claire Regis. Defensive Back—Ben Milas, Stanley-Boyd; Luke Rooney, Eau Claire Regis; Travis Laube, Fall Creek. Specialists—Nelson Wahl, Cadott; Evan Deiringer, Spencer/Columbus.
Honorable Mentions
Quarterback—Jackson Johnson, Osseo-Fairchild; Isaac Michels, Eau Claire Regis. Running Back—Mathew Hanson, Altoona; Sam Jacobson, Osseo-Fairchild; Bo Chwala, Stanley-Boyd. Jayden Salisbury, Altoona; Hunter Hand, Neillsville/Granton; Andrew Klienhans, Fall Creek; Ryan Meyers, Osseo-Fairchild. Offensive LIneman—Ryan George, Osseo-Fairchild; Tristan Harris, Stanley-Boyd; Austin Grubowski, Spencer/Columbus; Blake Loegering, Altoona; Ryan Riplinger, Fall Creek.
Defensive Lineman—Garret Steffen, Altoona; Brian Pelekoudas, Fall Creek; Jared Burghardt, Fall Creek. Linebacker—Matt Kunze, Colby; Ethan Tegels, Cadott; Luke Erickson, Neillsville/Granton; Eden Jacobson, Spencer/Columbus; Andrew Rodriquez, Spencer/Columbus. Defensive Back—Gavino Lopez, Colby; Clayton Carlson, Stanley-Boyd; Noah Kahl, Cadott; Nate McMahon, Altoona; Monte Diestler, Neillsville/Granton; Jayden Salisbury, Altoona. Specialists—Mike Karlen, Stanley-Boyd; Brady Nicks, Fall Creek.
Offensive Player of the Year—Logan Szchernitz, Spencer/Columbus.
Defensive Player of the Year—Cade Osborn, Eau Claire Regis.
Head Coach of the Year—Bryant Brenner, Eau Claire Regis.
Assistant Coach of the Year—Mike Thalacker, Eau Claire Regis.
