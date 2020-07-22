Prep Football: Cadott spends contact day helping clean up following Tuesday's storm

The Cadott football team expected Wednesday evening's activities to revolve around on-field work.
But instead they spent their time clearing trees and debris.
The Hornets had originally planned to use Wednesday as one of the team's summer contact days, a rare chance to get together on the field made all the more important due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic limited get togethers for teams.
But that changed on Tuesday when a storm rolled through the Village of Cadott, damaging buildings, including the Cadott school and causing a large amount of damage.
Cadott coach Jeff Goettl and his staff quickly decided Tuesday evening that instead of focusing on the Xs and Os, the Hornets wanted to spend Wednesday helping out in their community.
"We see this stuff going on in other towns and (thought) it would just be nice to donate our time to help out," Goettl said. "You always feel bad about the communities that go through this and this seemed more important than a couple hours of football."
The players and coaches split into groups and worked their way around town, offering assistance wherever needed.
Goettl had an up-close view of the storm as it passed through town from Whispering Pines Golf Course just west of Cadott and like many others saw the funnel clouds as they formed in the area. He returned home and saw the damage and the wheels started in motion as to how the Hornets could help.
How a fall football season may look or if one will even takes place is still up in the air during the pandemic.
Tonight the Cadott football program was set to host its second contact day of the offseason. Instead the Hornets are helping with cleanup efforts in town following Tuesday’s storm. pic.twitter.com/iSbHz8lHiO— Brandon Berg (@brandon_berg) July 22, 2020
The team held its first offseason practice on Monday, focusing on conditioning while installing some new formations and plays in a walkthrough with the expectation of getting more in-depth during Wednesday's practice. But the team, instead, spent it helping the community that supports the Hornets.
"We were planning on being here anyway for practice," Goettl said. "We figured we might as well put ourselves to good use for our town."
