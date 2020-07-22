Prep Football: Cadott spends contact day helping clean up following Tuesday's storm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cadott football team expected Wednesday evening's activities to revolve around on-field work.

But instead they spent their time clearing trees and debris.

The Hornets had originally planned to use Wednesday as one of the team's summer contact days, a rare chance to get together on the field made all the more important due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic limited get togethers for teams.

But that changed on Tuesday when a storm rolled through the Village of Cadott, damaging buildings, including the Cadott school and causing a large amount of damage.

Cadott coach Jeff Goettl and his staff quickly decided Tuesday evening that instead of focusing on the Xs and Os, the Hornets wanted to spend Wednesday helping out in their community.

"We see this stuff going on in other towns and (thought) it would just be nice to donate our time to help out," Goettl said. "You always feel bad about the communities that go through this and this seemed more important than a couple hours of football."

The players and coaches split into groups and worked their way around town, offering assistance wherever needed.

