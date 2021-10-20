Prep Football: Cadott's Goettl named Packers High School Coach of the Week

Cadott head coach Jeff Goettl has been named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week.

Goettl received the honor after Cadott qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2005 with a 28-6 win over Spring Valley next Friday. Goettl is in his fourth season leading the Hornets and under Goettl's lead the program has won more games in each season.

Friday Prep Football Roundup: Cadott stuns Dunn-St. Croix champion Spring Valley, qualifies for playoffs for first time since 2005 The Cadott football team clinched its first playoff berth since 2005 on Friday evening, routing Dunn-St. Croix Conference champion Spring Valley 28-6 in Cadott. Gavin Tegels ran for two touchdowns while Tristan Drier and Tegels each threw for a score in the win.

“It was a heck of a shock to get the news yesterday; it means everything,” Goettl said of the honor in a press release. “We work so hard in the offseason and all year round and to be able to get recognized like that, especially being a big Packers and Badgers fan, it hits the heart pretty hard.”

Goettl graduated from Cadott in 1993 where he played football, basketball and baseball, playing middle linebacker and guard under coach Ed Lenard. Following high school he played collegiately at UW-Eau Claire and went on to earn his Wisconsin Master Plumbers License from Chippewa Valley Technical College in 2002. Goettl started his coaching career at the youth level in 2004 through 2013 before joining the Cadott high school program as offensive coordinator and later being named head coach in 2018.

In addition to their improvement on the field, Goettl has helped with off-the-field efforts including helping to clean up after a tornado in Cadott in 2020.

“Last year was a big moment,” Goettl said. “Our town had a big tornado that went through. We spent that contact day the next day going around town and cleaning up yards. It was just a real fun time; we even had kids from neighboring towns come over and help out as well. It was a neat bonding experience in a downtime to make something positive out it. Since then, our booster club has been just unbelievable. This year they’ve been working hard with tailgate parties and making the fan experience at our place better. It’s a totally different atmosphere than when we took over, there’s no question about it.”

Goettl and his staff have a team of 37 players and his staff includes assistant coaches Jeff Trunkel, Chris McConnville, Bobby Woodford, Jason Poehls, Austin Goettl, Shan Mathison, Coy Bowe, Warren Dohms, Dave Goodman and Steve Roth.

The Hornets (5-4) open the Division 6 playoffs on Friday as a No. 6 seed at No. 3 Unity (7-1).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0