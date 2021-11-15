Prep Football: Cadott's Tegels named Dunn-St. Croix Defensive Player of the Year

Cadott senior inside linebacker Gavin Tegels has been named the Dunn-St. Croix Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.

Tegels also earned first team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference honors at inside linebacker with Cadott sophomore Brodee Burish earning first team honors at defensive line. Tegels and Burish were also first team honorees on the offense with Tegels at fullback/tight end and Burish at offensive line.

Junior placekicker Peter Weir was a second-team selection on offense while junior outside linebacker Tegan Ritter and senior defensive back Ryan Sonnentag were chosen as a part of the second team defense.

Junior linebacker and wide receiver Nick Fasbender, senior defensive back Kaleb Sonnentag and junior offensive lineman Blake Irwin were honorable mentions.

Spring Valley quarterback Connor Ducklow was named Dunn-St. Croix Conference Player of the Year.

All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference

First Team Offense

Quarterback—Connor Ducklow, Spring Valley. Backfield—Sebastian Nielson, Boyceville; Trevor Asher, Elmwood/Plum City; Justin Rielly, Spring Valley. Fullback/Tight End—Gavin Tegels, Cadott. Wide Receiver—Brady McCarthy, Glenwood City; Tyler Bowman, Spring Valley. Offensive Line—Isaac Bartz, Boyceville; Brodee Burish, Cadott; Jordan Clare, Elmwood/Plum City; Nick Hierlmeier, Glenwood City; Noah Torgerson, Turtle Lake. Punter—Marcis DeSmith, Glenwood City. Placekicker—Marcis DeSmith, Glenwood City.

Offensive Player of the Year—Connor Ducklow, Spring Valley.

First Team Defense

Inside Linebacker—Gavin Tegels, Cadott; Tristan Neisinger, Spring Valley. Outside Linebacker—Max Janson, Glenwood City; Brady Bednarek, Spring Valley. Defensive Back—Luke Webb, Elmwood/Plum City; Bryce Wickman, Glenwood City; Connor Ducklow, Spring Valley. Defensive Line—John Kleftad, Boyceville; Brodee Burish, Cadott. End—Tyler Dormanen, Boyceville; Jordan Clare, Elmwood/Plum City.

Defensive Player of the Year—Gavin Tegels, Cadott.

Second Team Offense

Quarterback—Toby Kahl, Turtle Lake. Backfield—Tyler Dormanen, Boyceville; Max Janson, Glenwood City; Brady Bednarek, Spring Valley. Fullback/Tight End—Joseph Bechel, Elmwood/Plum City. Christian Torgerson, Turtle Lake. Wide Receiver—Joel Humphrey, Turtle Lake; Drew Torgerson, Turtle Lake. Offensive Line—Grant Kaiser, Boyceville; Carter Lillie, Clear Lake; Blair Bechel, Elmwood/Plum City; Owen Swenby, Glenwood City; Joel Anderson, Spring Valley; Cole Steinmeyer, Spring Valley. Punter—Jacob Granley, Boyceville. Placekicker—Peter Weir, Cadott.

Second Team Defense

Inside Linebacker—Sebastian Nielson, Boyceville; Trevor Asher, Elmwood/Plum City; Noah Torgerson, Turtle Lake. Outside Linebacker—Jacob Granley, Boyceville; Tegan Ritter, Cadott. Defensive Back—Caden Wold, Boyceville; Ryan Sonnentag, Cadott; Dominic Leintz, Clear Lake. Defensive Line—Carter Lillie, Clear Lake; Braeden Schallock, Turtle Lake. End—Nick Jensen, Colfax; Jacob Burbach, Clear Lake.

Honorable Mention

Quarterback—Luke Webb, Elmwood/Plum City. Backfield—Kaleb Sonnentag, Cadott; Tristan Neisinger, Spring Valley. Wide Receiver—Ryan Sonnnetag, Cadott. Offensive Line. Dawson McRoberts, Boyceville; Blake Irwin, Cadotyt; Ashton Greenwell, Colfax. Punter—Connor Ducklow, Spring Valley. Placekicker—Coy Stasiek, Spring Valley. Inside Linebacker—Nick Fasbender, Cadott. Outside Linebacker—Wyatt Nitchey, Turtle Lake. Defensive Back—Kaleb Sonnentag, Cadott; Brady McCarthy, Glenwood City; Joel Humphrey, Turtle Lake. Defensive Line—Aaron Brigham, Glenwood City; Makaden Parsons, Spring Valley; Dylan Aamodt, Spring Valley. End—Nate Lauritsen, Turtle Lake.

