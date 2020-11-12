Prep Football: Carsen Hause the latest family member to excel at quarterback for Stanley-Boyd

STANLEY — Carsen Hause’s quarterback classroom session has lasted seemingly all his life.
The junior Stanley-Boyd signal caller is in his second season as starter for the Orioles and is the fourth member of his immediate family to spend significant time under center for the program.
Hause led the Cloverbelt Conference in passing during the regular season, completing 99-of-152 passes for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns against four interceptions.
“He’s improved a lot throughout the season and from last year to this year,” Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said of Hause. “We did change up our passing game and people might not notice that but we are running a different system this year than we’ve run in the past few years and it’s helped him. It took him a few games to get adjusted to it to the changeover after returning from playing last year, we changed it up on him but he’s done a nice job.”
Carsen’s father Tom was the first family member to quarterback the Orioles when he helped lead the program to a Large Cloverbelt Conference co-championship in 1988 before Carsen’s cousin Neil Hebert was a two-year starter for the Orioles in 2009 and 2010, earning All-Cloverbelt and All-Chippewa County honors in his senior season.
Carsen’s brother Seth was a three-year starter from 2014-16 for the Orioles, leading the team to two Division 5 playoff semifinal appearances, winning eight playoff games in his three years as a starter while being named the 2016 Chippewa County Player of the Year.
Carsen has learned much from all three but said the conversations between his brother, cousin and him generally are more quarterback centered and have been for some time. During Hebert’s time leading the team, Carsen could be found on the sidelines at Stanley-Boyd home contests at Chapman Park involved in a pickup game — where he’d be playing quarterback. As Carsen got into middle school and it was Seth’s time leading the Orioles, Carsen kept a closer eye on games in watching and learning from his older brother.
“All three of us have similar play styles (with) how we throw the ball, how we make decisions,” Carsen said.
Support Local Journalism
Playing quarterback was not something Carsen’s parents ever pushed on their kids, it was a passion that developed organically. Tom was quick to credit the hard work of the more recent members of the family legacy, as well as the Stanley-Boyd coaching staff in helping them just as coaches like Jim Brinker and Lee LaFlamme helped Tom during his playing days.
Carsen threw for 1,263 yards, seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his first year as quarterback a season ago and said the game has slowed down for him in his second season as starter.
“It’s definitely got easier to read than last year and it’s been easier to pick up on,” Carsen said.
All four family members have had deep rosters of talented players around them, helping to make the job as the signal caller a little easier. Stanley-Boyd enters this week’s games with three of the top-eight rushers and receivers in Chippewa County. Michael Karlen (413 rushing yards, nine touchdowns), Jake Nesterick (345 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and Cooper Nichols (262 rushing yards, four touchdowns) have led the team on the ground while Nichols (30 catches, 509 receiving yards and five touchdowns), Karlen (30 catches, 303 receiving yards and two touchdowns) and Lucas Smith (15 catches, 168 receiving yards and two touchdowns) are just a few of the many options the younger Hause has to utilize this fall.
“That’s really just a thing that we’ve been fortunate to have,” Koenig said of the team’s depth throughout the years. “If you go back to when Neil played we had weapons as well but we ran a different offense than we run now. (With) Seth we had a lot of different people we could rotate in. This year Carsen’s surrounded by a lot of talented people and they’ve just been very fortunate in that. Our offense, I tell our quarterbacks their job is to get the ball back to the line of scrimmage and distribute the ball because everybody’s going to get a chance. They’ve done a nice job and they’ve embraced that.”
Stanley-Boyd has averaged nearly as many yards rushing (175.3 yards per game) as passing (171.4) thus far this season while the defense is third in Chippewa County in total yards allowed per game (262.6). The Orioles have won three of their past four games and are coming off a 27-20 win at Mondovi last week.
An old foe awaits this week in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs as Stanley-Boyd (5-2) plays at unbeaten Colby (5-0), two teams who up until last year shared a conference since the late 1970s before the Hornets were moved to the Marawood as a part of statewide realignment.
An unprecedented season has led to a unique culmination as football teams will be able to add games for the last two weeks of the season — be they from the WIAA produced postseason pairings or matchups they are able to put together themselves.
“We’ve played hard every week and we’re just trying to live up to it the most because you never know,” Carsen said. “Tomorrow’s not given for everyone so we’re playing as hard as we can.”
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!