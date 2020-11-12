Prep Football: Carsen Hause the latest family member to excel at quarterback for Stanley-Boyd

Carsen has learned much from all three but said the conversations between his brother, cousin and him generally are more quarterback centered and have been for some time. During Hebert’s time leading the team, Carsen could be found on the sidelines at Stanley-Boyd home contests at Chapman Park involved in a pickup game — where he’d be playing quarterback. As Carsen got into middle school and it was Seth’s time leading the Orioles, Carsen kept a closer eye on games in watching and learning from his older brother.

“All three of us have similar play styles (with) how we throw the ball, how we make decisions,” Carsen said.

Playing quarterback was not something Carsen’s parents ever pushed on their kids, it was a passion that developed organically. Tom was quick to credit the hard work of the more recent members of the family legacy, as well as the Stanley-Boyd coaching staff in helping them just as coaches like Jim Brinker and Lee LaFlamme helped Tom during his playing days.

Carsen threw for 1,263 yards, seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his first year as quarterback a season ago and said the game has slowed down for him in his second season as starter.

“It’s definitely got easier to read than last year and it’s been easier to pick up on,” Carsen said.