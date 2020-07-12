Prep Football: Carson Park trips nearly 20 years apart lead to memorable contests for Chi-Hi

Defensively, the Cardinals kept the Old Abes off the scoreboard over the final 17:03 of regulation to help in the rally.

“It was unbelievable feeling on the sideline after 40-some years of doing that. … I’ve been on sidelines where you’re down three touchdowns in the third quarter and sometimes you feel like you’re lucky you’re only down three and sometimes you feel like you don’t have much hope,” Raykovich said. “But it was totally different on that sideline that night. It was almost like don’t worry, we’ve got it under control and all the credit goes to those kids because they could’ve folded their tent easily.”

Johnson’s eight touchdown passes make him one of four players in state history with eight scoring tosses in one game.

The teams traded touchdown tosses in overtime as Johnson found Calvin Tanner for the score and 2-point conversion before Hutzler connected with JD Czech on a 20-yard scoring pass and Pomietlo plowed into the end zone to move the game to a second overtime. The Cardinals had the ball first and wasted no time as Pomietlo broke free for a 25-yard score before adding the conversion to move the Cardinals ahead 67-59.