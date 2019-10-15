A state prep football championship wasn’t even a thought before the 1999 season for Cadott.
One play into the season, it felt even less likely.
But 20 years ago the Hornets did bring home the gold, capping a dominant season with a 34-21 win over Lancaster to claim a Division 4 state title.
This Friday, that team will be honored during Cadott’s season finale contest against Boyceville as many members of the team return to honor the program’s signature accomplishment.
Early worries
The season ended with gold but began with cautious optimism.
The Hornets went 6-5 in Pat Rothbauer’s first season leading the program, advancing to the playoffs and earning a 43-16 win over Colfax before falling to Glenwood City 18-7 in the second round. The team had some solid contributors to replace, but expectations for the team didn’t go beyond competing for the playoffs and being a contender in the Large Cloverbelt Conference.
“We came off a good year. We did more than we ever thought we could’ve done the year before,” Cadott tackle/defensive end Lyle Jankee said. “We never thought state but we’ve got a chance to do something cool again, maybe play in the playoffs, maybe win the conference championship but we really don’t know.”
Cadott hosted a scrimmage before the season with Flambeau, a team led by a then little-known quarterback named Jim Leonhard. Long before Leonhard became an all-state player with the Falcons and an all-American defensive back at the University of Wisconsin that played in the National Football League for a decade and now runs the nation’s top-ranked scoring defense as defensive coordinator at his alma mater, Leonhard was simply an unknown the Hornets had no answer for.
“It was depressing because every time the quarterback kept the ball, he scored a touchdown,” Rothbauer said. “At the time, we didn’t quite know Jim Leonhard was all-world but we went into the scrimmage thinking we were going to be pretty good and then we didn’t perform as well as we had hoped.”
Cadott opened the season with a nonconference contest at Amery, one that started on an inauspicious note when the Warriors returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
“All we could think was oh jeez, this is going to be a long season,” Jankee said of the start.
The Hornets didn’t trail often after that as they answered soundly in a 37-12 win before beating Fall Creek 41-14 to conclude nonconference play. Cadott started conference play with lopsided wins over Auburndale (42-0) and Stanley-Boyd (45-6) to take a 4-0 record into a week five showdown with Osseo-Fairchild.
The Hornets pulled out a 21-12 victory in their first taste of a four-quarter battle before playing also unbeaten Neillsville the next week.
Cadott and Neillsville were among the teams to participate in a 7-on-7 passing league tournament during the summer in Eau Claire, and while the tourney included teams from towns the size of Milwaukee and Racine, it was Cadott and Neillsville that ended up meeting in the championship. A few months later those two met again with the Hornets prevailing 20-8 in sloppy conditions to take control of first place in the conference title race.
The Hornets earned sizable wins over Mosinee, Altoona and Colby to win the league championship outright and Rothbauer believes those Large Cloverbelt matchups prepared his squad for an even more impressive postseason push.
“I think the Cloverbelt is if not the best, one of the best football conferences year in and year out and that year we had some really good teams,” Rothbauer said.
Colby was coming off a Division 4 state title in 1998 and Osseo-Fairchild went on to claim the Division 5 crown in 2000.
Home away from home
Cadott earned a No. 1 seed after an unbeaten regular season, but did not play a home game in the postseason. The WIAA ruled the Hornets could not host a playoff game due to a lack of fencing around the field, so the Hornets needed to be road warriors.
But while the team played no games on its home field, by then the buzz in the community for the Hornets was a fever pitch.
“When we traveled, it didn’t feel like we were traveling,” quarterback/defensive back Luke Rykal said. “So many people from the community came with us, and I think most of the time we had either bigger crowds than them (the opponent) or as many people as them being on the road.”
But the excitement from the community was for more than just the football team. The volleyball team made its second Division 3 state tournament in four years while the cross country team was also in the midst of a successful season.
“The community just followed us, and it was an absolutely fantastic time in our lives,” Jankee said. “Our volleyball team was doing great, our cross country team had guys going to state. Our football team did something that was very unlike anything we’ve ever done in Cadott. It was just electric.
“You couldn’t walk down the street without somebody stopping and talking to you or wanting to say ‘I saw you do this at the game’ or ‘Did you see Brent Crank lay that guy out?’ It was always something, and it was a lot of fun to have people stop and talk to you.”
The Hornets took care of Bloomer 49-13 in the opening round of the playoffs before routing of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52-20 to advance to the quarterfinals. Cadott topped Northwestern 33-7 in Shell Lake to send the team one game from state and punched its ticket to Madison with a 40-0 shellacking of Peshtigo in Merrill to set up a state title matchup against Lancaster, a program making its second of 11 to date championship game appearances.
Play your game
While Cadott was riding around on the bus in Madison prior to its championship showdown with the Flying Arrows, Rothbauer and assistant coach Clay Gindt noticed something.
The team found a local radio station previewing the week’s title games and when the conversation turned to the Division 4 matchup the discussion was more centered on the more local team Lancaster with little if anything mentioned about the Hornets.
“We pointed out these kind of things to build the chip on the shoulder, the little team from the north not getting the love that we should have,” Rothbauer said.
The title game started slowly, with Lancaster scoring a touchdown to take a 6-0 lead after one quarter before Rykal found Nathan Rykal for a 70-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds left until halftime to send the game into the break tied at six.
The third quarter belonged to the Hornets as Cadott scored three touchdowns to take a lead it didn’t relinquish. John Peterlik ran for 125 yards in the game, breaking free on a 22-yard score in the first few minutes of the third quarter before catching an 82-yard touchdown pass less than three minutes later from Luke Rykal to extend the lead. Nathan Rykal extended the lead with his 54-yard pitch and catch with Luke and by the end of the frame Cadott owned a 27-6 advantage.
“We knew that we had an explosive offense, and we knew we had the opportunity that they couldn’t stop us all the way around,” the quarterback Rykal said. “We knew eventually we were going to get some big plays, and we just stuck with it and didn’t get down on us. When we got ahead we knew we were going to get it.”
Lancaster closed the gap to one score with 2:25 to go at 27-21, but the Hornets clinched the title when Peterlik broke free on a 40-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds to go. Rykal finished with just three completed passes in the game out of nine attempts. But those completions went for 206 yards and three scores as Cadott had at least 200 yards on the ground (203) and through the air (209).
The Hornets had most of their players playing both ways while Lancaster platooned its offense and defense. And while Cadott was exhausted after the game, it was also a champion.
“Everything just came together,” offensive lineman/linebacker Crank said of the championship.
Reasons for success
The Hornets had a championship combination in 1999 and like any title season, it happened for a variety of reasons.
Everyone from Rothbauer on down credited the team’s leadership, starting with a tight knit senior class that always had the ear of its team. The quarterback Rykal added that there was cohesion between the players, the coaches and the parents — nobody stepped on each others toes and they each respected the decisions the others would make. Those relationships have lasted ever since.
“To play football together is one thing, but to win at that level is another,” Rykal said. “It solidifies your bond with those guys and you go through something most people don’t get a chance to go through with other people.”
The team also fed off the energy of a community coming together to experience something it had not felt before. According to the team there was one person who thought a state championship was possible before the year started. While playing in a summer slowpitch softball tournament, Crank was approached by Rick Goettl.
Goettl, a Chippewa River Baseball League Hall of Fame pitcher, told Crank and the team he believed they would go to state that year. The team told Rothbauer about it, almost in jest but those words proved to be prophetic.
And team also had a love for Rothbauer, a coach in his second season that would earn the Associated Press’ Coach of the Year award during the title season. Rothbauer went on to lead the program until 2003 before taking a two-year break and returning while he served his country as a part of the 128th National Guard unit out of Eau Claire in Iraq.
“He had the most important thing, and that was our buy-in,” Crank said of Rothbauer. “Any one of us would’ve ran through a wall for him and I think that was key. We all still love him to this day. He’s awesome.”