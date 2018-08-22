The Chi-Hi football team closes nonconference play this Friday at Dorais Field when the Cardinals host Medford.
Cardinal fans who saw last Friday’s 38-24 victory over Holmen may see some similarities with this week’s opponent from the Great Northern Conference.
Like the Vikings, the Raiders are tough, physical and like to run the ball.
“Medford is a typical Medford team,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. “They’re up front people are big and strong. Big lumberjack lookalike kids.”
Medford returns a second team all-conference running back Ean Wilson and honorable mentions with offensive lineman Trevor Brehm and running back Garret Hill.
Wilson, Hill and those ‘lumberjacks’ up front had success on the ground last week in a 46-32 defeat at defending Division 3 state champion Rice Lake. Medford rushed for 318 yards — 168 and a touchdown from Wilson and 128 and three scores from Hill — and scored 32 points in the second half in the defeat, according to WisSports.net. Last season, Wilson and Hill ran for 793 and 686 yards, respectively, and combined for 13 touchdowns.
“Their skill athletes are very solid,” Raykovich said of Medford. “Very well put together. They’re a very good football team. Very good.”
The Cardinals are coming off an impressive victory over Holmen last week that featured plenty of fireworks as well. Chi-Hi running back Matt Pomietlo rushed for 107 yards and three scores while the defense and special teams combined for four turnovers forced and one touchdown.
The Chi-Hi passing game was also on point as senior quarterback Nolan Hutzler was a sharp 10 of 16 for 198 yards and a 69-yard touchdown pass to David Dvoracek early in the third quarter to help break the game open. Hutzler completed passes to five different receivers as the Cardinals threw for the most yards in a single game since Justin Czech threw for 232 yards in Chi-Hi’s 31-30 victory over Rice Lake on Oct. 16, 2015, a game that clinched the Cardinals a share of a Big Rivers Conference title.
“That’s what we’ve been working on,” Raykovich said of the passing game. “Sprinkling that ball around to all those people.”
Friday’s matchup serves as Chi-Hi’s final nonconference tuneup before opening the BRC season on Friday, Aug. 31 at Menomonie. With the conference season nearly here, the one thing Raykovich wants to see above all else is his team healthy heading into that matchup with the Mustangs.
“The most important thing is to get out of this game healthy,” Raykovich said. “Even though we have a lot of kids out, we’re like the Packers or the Badgers. If you lose your number ones, you usually step down a little bit. We’re OK right now. Nobody’s injured. If we can make it through the whole season with nobody injured, that’s awesome. That’s what our goal is this week, to get out of this week with nobody banged up and healthy for the Big Rivers season.”
Chi-Hi has won four in a row and seven of the last eight meetings against Medford, including a 28-13 win last season. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 17-9 with the first meeting between the two teams dating back nearly 111 years when Chi-Hi defeated Medford 54-0 on Nov. 23, 1907.
