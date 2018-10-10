Try 1 month for 99¢
Chi-Hi football at Eau Claire North 10-5-18
Chi-Hi's Keyton Solberg returns a kickoff against Eau Claire North last Friday at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The Chi-Hi football team will close out the 2018 season on Friday when the Cardinals host Hudson at Dorais Field.

The Raiders (7-1, 5-1) enter the contest tied atop the Big Rivers Conference standings with River Falls and with a win can clinch at least a share of the team’s first league title since 2013.

“Hudson has turned into one of the powers in the state in Division 1,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. “Not only school size, they’re the biggest school in our conference by far and they’ve had a run of really good athletes.”

Hudson has already clinched the program’s eighth playoff appearance in nine years as a team picked by many to win the conference championship has been as good as advertised from the get-go.

Offensively the Raiders average more than 35 points per game and are dangerous on the ground and through the air, thanks in part to multi-dimensional quarterback Keyser Helterbrand. The senior signal caller has thrown for 1,323 passing yards and 10 touchdowns while leading the team with 739 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground, according to WisSports.net.

“They’ve got a quarterback who is a Division 1 prospect just like when we played River Falls (with Logan Graetz),” Raykovich said of Helterbrand. “It’s a special problem for our defense with how he can dominate a game by not only running but throwing and also the option game.”

Running back Cole Danielson adds 579 rushing yards and nine scores. Ben Karls has been Helterbrand’s favorite target through the air, hauling in 39 catches for 562 yards and six scores to go with Danielson and his 22 catches for 254 yards.

Defensively the Raiders have not allowed more than 27 points in any game this year, allowing fewer than that to strong offensive teams such as Menomonie, Rice Lake and Superior.

Chi-Hi (4-4, 2-4) is coming off a season-high 42 points in a 42-6 win at Eau Claire North last Friday, a game where the Cardinals scored 35 points in the first 12-plus minutes of the game en route to a sizable win over the winless Huskies. Matt Pomietlo ran for 127 yards and four scores on five carries, Garrett Mikula returned a blocked punt for a score and Joe Forster ran for a second-half score for the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi plays its sixth and final home game of the season and for the team’s seniors, Friday’s game represents a chance to end on a strong note in front of the home fans.

“In the life of a senior in high school, there’s a lot of lasts. The last first day of school, etc., etc. and this is the last football game for a lot of these kids that started when they were in youth,” Raykovich said. “They’re high-character kids and I fully expect them to play their hearts out and as good as they can and do as well as they can.”

A win would clinch the program’s first winning season since 2015, the year the Cardinals advanced a game away from the Division 2 championship game.

Hudson has won three in a row and seven of the last eight contests against the Cardinals with Chi-Hi holding a 26-13 advantage in the all-time series. The first-ever meeting between the teams came on Oct. 14, 1922 and was a 32-0 victory for Chi-Hi.

“We have a very strong character class with those seniors and it’s going to be tough to see them leave and I sure hope we can see them leave on a winning note,” Raykovich said.