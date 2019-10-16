Any issues that plagued the Hudson football team early in the season are now gone.
The Raiders got off to an uncharacteristic 0-3 start to the season but have won four of their last five games entering Friday evening’s matchup with Chi-Hi in the regular-season finale for the Cardinals.
Hudson (4-4, 4-2) lost nonconference games to Onalaska (21-14) and Montini Catholic (Ill.) (22-7) and its Big Rivers Conference opener at River Falls (34-20) on Sept. 6.
But the perennially contending Raiders have righted the ship and enter the final week of the season tied for third place in the conference title race after defeating Eau Claire Memorial 21-13 last week.
“I don’t know what happened with them early on in their first two nonconference games, but they’re a different team now than they were at the start of the year,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of Hudson.
The Raiders lost five fumbles against the Old Abes but also ran for 236 yards. Fullback Hunter Danielson accounted for 132 of those ground yards and a touchdown.
“Hudson is a very physical, talented team,” Raykovich said of the Raiders.
The lone defeat for Hudson since the middle of September was a 22-14 loss at Menomonie on Sept. 27.
Chi-Hi (2-6, 2-4) is coming off a 35-7 homecoming win over Eau Claire North, a game in which the Cardinals piled up 367 yards of total offense and four first-half touchdowns.
“They’re a predominantly run team, and we’re trying to do whatever it takes to get first downs and touchdowns. We’ll mix it up as much as we can,” Raykovich said.
The Raiders have already clinched a postseason berth, while the Cardinals are out of postseason contention. A possible four-way tie for the Big Rivers Conference title is possible, but would require wins from Hudson (vs. Chi-Hi) and Superior (at Rice Lake) along with losses from Menomonie (vs. Eau Claire Memorial) and River Falls (at Eau Claire North).
A young Chi-Hi team earned its first home win of the season last week and takes to the road for the final time this week. The team has shown growth throughout the year, especially after the start of conference play. For those underclassmen coming back next season, Friday’s matchup will serve as a good measuring stick for the team to aim for.
“It will be a good barometer to see what they need to do to keep up with the big boys in the conference,” Raykovich said.
Chi-Hi leads the all-time series with the Raiders by a 27-13 margin. The first meeting between the two programs was a 32-0 Chi-Hi victory on Oct. 14, 1922. Hudson has won seven of 10 meetings with the Cardinals over the past decade. The Cardinals earned a 17-7 win in last year’s regular-season finale, denying the Raiders a chance to win the Big Rivers Conference title while helping Chi-Hi earn a playoff berth.
“We’re getting better. We’re getting better week in and week out, and this is a good way to end the regular season (with) a good team and we have a chance,” Raykovich said.
