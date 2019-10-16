Chi-Hi at Hudson

Previous Matchup: Chi-Hi 17, Hudson 7 (2018)

All-Time Series: Chi-Hi leads 27-13

Matchup: The Cardinals hit the road to Hudson to face the Raiders in a Big Rivers Conference season finale. ... Hudson has won four of its last five games overall following a 0-3 start to the season. ... Most recently, the Raiders beat Eau Claire Memorial, earning a 21-13 win at Carson Park last Friday. ... Hudson has won seven of the last nine matchups overall against the Cardinals. ... Chi-Hi won the first meeting between the programs, a 32-0 win on Oct. 14, 1922.