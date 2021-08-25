Prep Football: Chi-Hi, D.C. Everest enter matchup coming off impressive victories

It's been a while since the Chi-Hi football team has squared off with D.C. Everest on the gridiron.
But as the Cardinals and Evergreens prepare for their first football meeting since 2004, longtime Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich sees a D.C. Everest program that is back to a high level.
“Everest is back to what Everest has been forever," Raykovich said. "They’re big, strong, fast and athletic.”
Chi-Hi travels east to meet D.C. Everest for a Thursday night nonconference matchup at Stiehm Stadium. It'll be the first meeting for the teams since Sept. 3, 2004 when the Evergreens scored a lopsided 60-6 victory. That year D.C. Everest advanced to the second round of the Division 1 playoffs, falling to eventual state runner-up Marshfield.
The Evergreens opened the season with an impressive 42-20 win over Green Bay Preble on Aug. 19. As a team, the team ran for 309 yards and averaged more than seven yards per carry while throwing for 107 yards and two touchdowns, according to WisSports.net. Brock Babiash had 84 of those rushing yards and a touchdown while Logan Bentz added 65 yards on seven carries.
“A few years back they were down a little bit but man they’re right back up to where they were," Raykovich said of Everest. "The tradition of D.C. Everest is pretty strong. They’re right back up to where they want to be.”
Like the Evergreens, the Cardinals opened the season in impressive fashion with a 40-0 shutout of Holmen on Aug. 19 at Dorais Field. As a team, the Cardinals ran and threw for two touchdowns apiece on offense while the defense held a tough Vikings team to fewer than 200 yards and the special teams accounted for two touchdowns.
“We just have to build on it," Raykovich said of the strong opening performance. "I will say that we didn’t make many errors last week and we’ve got to continue that because a team like D.C. Everest if you make a mistake, they’re going to capitalize on it.”
Thursday's matchup is the second of a challenging starting third of the regular season. Following Thursday's road game, the Cardinals begin Big Rivers play by hosting Menomonie in a key early-season league game.
Chi-Hi football coach Chuck Raykovich earned his 250th coaching win on Thursday as the Cardinals blanked Holmen 40-0. Raykovich is just the 21st coach in state history to reach the 250-win mark.
“You look at these first three games with Holmen, D.C. Everest and Menomonie that’s as strong a schedule as anybody’s going to have," Raykovich said. "My hope is we come out of it injury-free and we play up to the expectations that we have set in our first game.”
Both the Cardinals and Evergreens limited mistakes in their week one wins and Raykovich said the team that does so again this week will be in a better position to win.
“In a game like this, if it’s close it’ll come down to mistakes," Raykovich said. "The old saying is most football games come down to two or three plays in a tight game and that could be a turnover, whatever. That could be the turning point in this game.”
D.C. Everest leads the all-time series by a 5-2 margin and has won the last two meetings with sizable nonconference wins in 2003 and 2004. Chi-Hi's last victory over the Evergreens came in the most recent playoff matchup between the teams, a 50-15 rout in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs on Oct. 26, 1999.
The first meeting between the programs came on Oct. 30, 1953, a 40-6 victory for Orrie Boettcher's Cardinals.