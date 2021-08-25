 Skip to main content
Prep Football: Chi-Hi, D.C. Everest enter matchup coming off impressive victories
Prep Football | Chi-Hi Cardinals

Prep Football: Chi-Hi, D.C. Everest enter matchup coming off impressive victories

Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-19-21

Chi-Hi's Davis Bromeisl tackles Holmen's Luke LeClaire last Thursday at Dorais Field.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The Chi-Hi football team opened the season with a 40-0 victory over Holmen on Thursday evening at Dorais Field.

It's been a while since the Chi-Hi football team has squared off with D.C. Everest on the gridiron.

But as the Cardinals and Evergreens prepare for their first football meeting since 2004, longtime Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich sees a D.C. Everest program that is back to a high level.

Chuck Raykovich Mugshot

Raykovich

“Everest is back to what Everest has been forever," Raykovich said. "They’re big, strong, fast and athletic.”

Chi-Hi travels east to meet D.C. Everest for a Thursday night nonconference matchup at Stiehm Stadium. It'll be the first meeting for the teams since Sept. 3, 2004 when the Evergreens scored a lopsided 60-6 victory. That year D.C. Everest advanced to the second round of the Division 1 playoffs, falling to eventual state runner-up Marshfield.

The Evergreens opened the season with an impressive 42-20 win over Green Bay Preble on Aug. 19. As a team, the team ran for 309 yards and averaged more than seven yards per carry while throwing for 107 yards and two touchdowns, according to WisSports.net. Brock Babiash had 84 of those rushing yards and a touchdown while Logan Bentz added 65 yards on seven carries.

“A few years back they were down a little bit but man they’re right back up to where they were," Raykovich said of Everest. "The tradition of D.C. Everest is pretty strong. They’re right back up to where they want to be.”






Like the Evergreens, the Cardinals opened the season in impressive fashion with a 40-0 shutout of Holmen on Aug. 19 at Dorais Field. As a team, the Cardinals ran and threw for two touchdowns apiece on offense while the defense held a tough Vikings team to fewer than 200 yards and the special teams accounted for two touchdowns.

“We just have to build on it," Raykovich said of the strong opening performance. "I will say that we didn’t make many errors last week and we’ve got to continue that because a team like D.C. Everest if you make a mistake, they’re going to capitalize on it.”

Thursday's matchup is the second of a challenging starting third of the regular season. Following Thursday's road game, the Cardinals begin Big Rivers play by hosting Menomonie in a key early-season league game.

“You look at these first three games with Holmen, D.C. Everest and Menomonie that’s as strong a schedule as anybody’s going to have," Raykovich said. "My hope is we come out of it injury-free and we play up to the expectations that we have set in our first game.”

Both the Cardinals and Evergreens limited mistakes in their week one wins and Raykovich said the team that does so again this week will be in a better position to win.

“In a game like this, if it’s close it’ll come down to mistakes," Raykovich said. "The old saying is most football games come down to two or three plays in a tight game and that could be a turnover, whatever. That could be the turning point in this game.”

D.C. Everest leads the all-time series by a 5-2 margin and has won the last two meetings with sizable nonconference wins in 2003 and 2004. Chi-Hi's last victory over the Evergreens came in the most recent playoff matchup between the teams, a 50-15 rout in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs on Oct. 26, 1999.

The first meeting between the programs came on Oct. 30, 1953, a 40-6 victory for Orrie Boettcher's Cardinals.

Up Next

Chi-Hi at D.C. Everest

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Records: Chi-Hi (1-0), D.C. Everest (1-0)

Chi-Hi at D.C. Everest

Previous Matchup: D.C. Everest 60, Chi-Hi 6 (2004)

All-Time Series: D.C. Everest leads 5-2

Matchup: The Cardinals take to the road for a Thursday evening nonconference matchup against the Evergreens... D.C. Everest started the season strong with a 42-20 win over Green Bay Preble on Aug. 19. A balanced offensive effort on the ground was led by Brock Babiash (84 rushing yards and a touchdown, according to WisSports.net) and Logan Bentz (65 rushing yards) and through the air by Ty Strehlow (five receptions, 68 receiving yards and one touchdown)...D.C. Everest has won five of the last six meetings with Chi-Hi including nonconference wins in 2003 (53-20) and 2004 (60-6). The Cardinals won the most recent playoff matchup with a 50-15 win on Oct. 26, 1999 in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs...Chi-Hi earned a 40-6 victory in the first-ever matchup on Oct. 30, 1953.

