Prep Football: Chi-Hi, D.C. Everest enter matchup coming off impressive victories

Watch Now: Prep Football: All phases come out strong as Chi-Hi blanks Holmen in opener All three phases of the game were strong for the Chi-Hi football team in a 40-0 shutout victory over Holmen on Thursday evening at Dorais Field to open the season.

Like the Evergreens, the Cardinals opened the season in impressive fashion with a 40-0 shutout of Holmen on Aug. 19 at Dorais Field. As a team, the Cardinals ran and threw for two touchdowns apiece on offense while the defense held a tough Vikings team to fewer than 200 yards and the special teams accounted for two touchdowns.

“We just have to build on it," Raykovich said of the strong opening performance. "I will say that we didn’t make many errors last week and we’ve got to continue that because a team like D.C. Everest if you make a mistake, they’re going to capitalize on it.”

Thursday's matchup is the second of a challenging starting third of the regular season. Following Thursday's road game, the Cardinals begin Big Rivers play by hosting Menomonie in a key early-season league game.

Prep Football Notebook: Chi-Hi's Raykovich joins elite company with 250 career coaching wins Chi-Hi football coach Chuck Raykovich earned his 250th coaching win on Thursday as the Cardinals blanked Holmen 40-0. Raykovich is just the 21st coach in state history to reach the 250-win mark.

“You look at these first three games with Holmen, D.C. Everest and Menomonie that’s as strong a schedule as anybody’s going to have," Raykovich said. "My hope is we come out of it injury-free and we play up to the expectations that we have set in our first game.”

Both the Cardinals and Evergreens limited mistakes in their week one wins and Raykovich said the team that does so again this week will be in a better position to win.